'Jail confirmed': Sanjay Raut after case lodged against BJP leader and his son in INS Vikrant case

Based on a 53-year-old Army personnel complaint registered against the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya, Mumbai Police has filed a case.

Mumbai Police has reported a case of cheating against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya for suspected embezzlement of nearly Rs 57 crore funds collected to save the INS Vikrant, warship, an official stated on Thursday.

Following the recent development, the Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut, who pulled off the matter initially, tweeted that both the accused, including Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil will certainly go to jail. Raut asked people to speak out against the matter.

The official added that the case was filed based on a complaint lodged by a former Army personnel (53) on Wednesday evening at the Trombay Police station in Mankhurd.

As per the complainant, Kirit Somaiya initiated a campaign to raise funds for INS Vikrant. The former Army personnel stated he donated the sum to Kirit Somaiya for saving the warship and the BJP leader collected a fund of more than Rs 57 crore for the same purpose. However, the leader misappropriated the money instead of handing it to the Maharashtra governor's secretary's office.

Following the same, the local Shiv Sena leaders met the police officers joined by the complainant on Wednesday to present the issue.

Under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections, 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) have been reported against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil and others, the police official added.

The Shiv Sena leader accused Kirit Somaiya of syphoning Rs 57 crore gathered as donations to save INS Vikrant on Wednesday.

Kirit Somaiya, who denied the claim, said that if Raut has any evidence, he should provide it to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

