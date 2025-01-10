Indonesia president to be Republic Day chief guest? India concerned over his Pakistan visit after parade

India has invited Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest for Republic Day, but concerns arise over his potential visit to Pakistan afterwards. India hopes Subianto will not combine the visits, fearing negative optics amid strained relations with Pakistan over cross-border terrorism.

The Indian government has extended an invitation to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to attend the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. While an official announcement about his visit is expected soon, India is reportedly keen that he does not combine this trip with a proposed visit to Pakistan.

For weeks, official sources have indicated that Subianto would be the guest of honour at the January 26 parade, but a formal confirmation is still awaited. Typically, announcements for such high-profile visits are made months in advance.



Adding to the uncertainty reports from Pakistani media earlier this week suggested that President Subianto is planning a three-day visit to Islamabad starting January 26. India, in recent years, has encouraged foreign leaders to avoid including Pakistan in their travel plans while visiting India. New Delhi has often urged global leaders to maintain separate ties with both countries to avoid comparisons or overlaps.

Diplomatic sources reveal that India has raised concerns with Indonesia, seeking to dissuade Subianto from directly flying to Islamabad after the Republic Day celebrations. A direct flight to Islamabad just hours after the military parade in New Delhi could send conflicting signals, especially given the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over issues like cross-border terrorism.

Subianto’s recent interactions with Pakistan further complicate matters. In December, he met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Egypt during a multilateral event, where the two leaders discussed strengthening economic cooperation, reported TOI. This has fueled speculation about closer ties between Indonesia and Pakistan.

India and Indonesia, however, share a history of strong bilateral relations. Both countries focus on political sovereignty, economic independence, and maintaining an independent foreign policy. Indonesia is India’s largest trading partner in the ASEAN region, and the two countries have deepened their cooperation on security matters since 2016 when a Security Dialogue was established.



This is not the first time an Indonesian leader has been invited to India’s Republic Day celebrations. In 2018, then-President Joko Widodo attended the parade along with leaders from nine other ASEAN member states. However, Widodo’s visit to Pakistan immediately after the event was noted with concern in India. Subianto’s potential itinerary now raises similar apprehensions.

India’s Republic Day has always been a platform to strengthen ties with global allies. However, New Delhi is hoping that Subianto’s visit will not be overshadowed by his potential trip to Islamabad, which could strain optics and send mixed signals amid the delicate geopolitical landscape of South Asia.

