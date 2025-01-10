Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: City and adjoining districts brace for cold wave, RAIN; Check forecast

West Bengal experiences a cold wave at the beginning of the year. According to the Meteorological Department's forecast, the temperature may drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in all districts. Get the latest weather updates

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 6:55 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 6:55 AM IST

West Bengal experiences winter chill at the start of the year. After fluctuating temperatures, the cold has returned

According to the Meteorological Department, this cold wave will persist for several days. People felt the bite of winter in this state towards the end of Agrahayan

However, the temperature has increased in between. Accompanied by the western disturbance and low pressure

According to the weather office forecast, the temperature in Gangetic West Bengal may drop by 2 to 4 degrees in the next two days

The cold spell will last for the next 3 days. In other words, there will be no shortage of winter in most districts of South Bengal for the next 4 days

A cold wave may prevail in a large part of South Bengal before Makar Sankranti. The same forecast is also for the districts of North Bengal adjacent to the Himalayas

The temperature may drop by 2 to 4 degrees there in the next 2 days, which will remain effective for the next 3 days

Dry weather will prevail in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Medinipur, Murshidabad, and Nadia in South Bengal

So, the people of South Bengal are going to enjoy the cold for several days. The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that there is no possibility of rain till January 15

There is a possibility of dense fog in some districts of South Bengal like West Burdwan and Birbhum. So don't forget to wear warm clothes. There is also a forecast of light rain in some districts of North Bengal

