Another breakup ends in woman from Hyderabad dead, probe underway

A woman from Hyderabad has been found dead in a suspicious manner in Jeevan Bheema Nagar, Kodihalli. The woman has been identified as Akaksha. According to media reports, a Delhi boy named Arpith, who was her live-in partner, is prime accused in the death. Reports suggest that Arpith suffocated the woman to death and escaped after locking the room.

The incident came to light when another room mate entered the room.

According to reports, Akaksha and Arpith had fought on Monday night and decided to part ways. After suffocating her to death, Arpith allegedly strangled the young woman and hung her in an attempt to make it seem like she had committed suicide. The police have booked a case into the incident.

This incident comes days after the murder of a minor girl by a 20-year-old youth in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy. A preliminary investigation into the murder indicated that the young man's fatal assault was the result of his wrath following his breakup with the victim and his subsequent rage following their altercation.

Sahil brutally murdered a 16-year-old girl by stabbing her over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a block of cement. The girl, Sakshi, was discovered to have a fractured skull and a total of 34 wounds on her body. According to authorities, the final autopsy report is pending.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the police are waiting for the final autopsy report. Police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to his location to the Uttar Pradesh district.