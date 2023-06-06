Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Another breakup ends in woman from Hyderabad dead, probe underway

    A woman from Hyderabad has been found dead in a suspicious manner in  Jeevan Bheema Nagar, Kodihalli. According to media reports, a Delhi boy named Arpith, who was her live-in partner, is prime accused in the death.

    Another breakup ends in woman from Hyderabad dead probe underway gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    A woman from Hyderabad has been found dead in a suspicious manner in  Jeevan Bheema Nagar, Kodihalli. The woman has been identified as Akaksha. According to media reports, a Delhi boy named Arpith, who was her live-in partner, is prime accused in the death. Reports suggest that Arpith suffocated the woman to death and escaped after locking the room.

    The incident came to light when another room mate entered the room.

    According to reports, Akaksha and Arpith had fought on Monday night and decided to part ways. After suffocating her to death, Arpith allegedly strangled the young woman and hung her in an attempt to make it seem like she had committed suicide. The police have booked a case into the incident.

    This incident comes days after the murder of a minor girl by a 20-year-old youth in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy. A preliminary investigation into the murder indicated that the young man's fatal assault was the result of his wrath following his breakup with the victim and his subsequent rage following their altercation. 

    Sahil brutally murdered a 16-year-old girl by stabbing her over 20 times and bludgeoning her to death with a block of cement. The girl, Sakshi, was discovered to have a fractured skull and a total of 34 wounds on her body. According to authorities, the final autopsy report is pending. 

    The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the police are waiting for the final autopsy report. Police arrested Sahil from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to his location to the Uttar Pradesh district.

     

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

    Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

    Kerala HC ends POCSO case against activist Rehana Fathima anr

    Woman's right to make decisions about her body at the heart of her fundamental right: Kerala HC

    Shraddha death case: Amal Jyothi College closed indefinitely; Authorities direct students to leave hostel anr

    Shraddha death case: Amal Jyothi College closed indefinitely; Authorities direct students to leave hostel

    Depression over Arabian Sea: Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall anr

    Depression over Arabian Sea: Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall

    Indias first international cruise vessel flagged off, check route, packages

    India's first international cruise vessel flagged off, check route, packages

    Recent Stories

    Bloody Daddy to Avatar 2: Here are 11 OTT releases this week, check trailers and more ADC

    Bloody Daddy to Avatar 2: Here are 11 OTT releases this week, check trailers and more

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: After successful IPL, is in-form Shubman Gill ready for Oval clash? Batter responds snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: After successful IPL, is in-form Shubman Gill ready for Oval clash? Batter responds

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Former porn star flaunts cleavage, curvy body in sexy attires (PICTURES) vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Former porn star flaunts cleavage, curvy body in sexy attires (PICTURES)

    Who is Orhan Awatramani? Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn's bestie, meets Rahul Gandhi for lunch RBA

    Who is Orhan Awatramani? Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn's bestie, meets Rahul Gandhi for lunch

    Football Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: What transpired between club and legend's father revealed osf

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: What transpired between club and legend's father revealed

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon