Indian Army chopper crashes in J&K's Kishtwar with 3 on board, all injured personnel evacuated

An Indian Army chopper crashed near Machhna village in Marwah tehsil in Kishtwar District of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place at around 9:45 AM. The chopper flew on a routine sortie from the Kishtwar helicopter towards Marwah.

An Indian Army Chopper crashed in the Marwah area of Kishtwar on Thursday morning, confirmed Kishtwar Police. According to sources, the chopper took off 15 minutes prior to the crash. According to Army officials, pilots have suffered injuries in the chopper crash but are safe. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to reports, the pilots reported a technical failure to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and made a precautionary landing. The helicopter supposedly had a rough landing due to the uneven ground, foliage, and inadequate landing place. The chopper was flying on a routine sortie from the Kishtwar helicopter towards Marwah when the mishap occurred. The incident took place at around 9:45 AM.

Also Read | Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan takes charge as Hospital Services (Armed Forces) DG; first from Kerala to be on post

A court of enquiry has also been ordered. The remains of the chopper were found in the Marusudar River that flows throw Marwah-Dachhan in the Kishtwar district, after being washed away following the crash.

This comes almost a month after an Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter performing an operational sortie near Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila crashed on March 16 after losing communication with air traffic control.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP in close contest on candidates with criminal records; check details

The fleet of ALH Dhruv helicopters resumed flight operations on Monday, less than a month after the Indian Navy suspended operations following an accident off the coast of Mumbai. The ALH choppers are flown by all three defence forces, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, along with the Indian Coast Guard.

The ALH-Dhruv is a twin-engine utility aircraft built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). HAL began working on AHL Dhruv in 1984.