Sandeshkhali row: CBI files first FIR in land grabbing, sexual assault case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated an investigation into allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, following a directive from the Calcutta High Court. The CBI established a dedicated email address for complaints, receiving around 50 within 24 hours. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) conducted an inquiry.

Amidst the troubling reports of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a significant step forward by launching an investigation and filing its inaugural FIR, as confirmed by officials on Thursday.

The heart of the matter revolves around a distressing land dispute where women from the victim's family were purportedly subjected to sexual assault by influential figures in the locality. As of now, the identities of both the accused and the victims remain undisclosed by the CBI.



This pivotal move comes in the wake of a directive from the Calcutta High Court on April 10, which mandated a court-monitored CBI investigation into the serious allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. The court stressed the imperative need for an unbiased inquiry to uphold justice and fairness.

Responding promptly, the CBI established a dedicated email address, "sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in," for individuals to lodge complaints concerning crimes against women and forcible land grabbing. Within just 24 hours, around 50 complaints poured in, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Each complaint underwent thorough verification and cross-checking by CBI teams, who also engaged in direct dialogues with locals to gather additional evidence and insights, reported TOI.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) conducted an on-site inquiry in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, highlighting significant human rights concerns amidst the ongoing violence in the area. The NHRC has urged the Government of West Bengal to furnish an Action Taken Report (ATR) within eight weeks regarding the recommendations outlined in their report.



This recent development deepens the prevailing tensions in Sandeshkhali, where, earlier in January, a group of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials was reportedly attacked by Shahajahan Sheikh and his supporters.

The Calcutta High Court has entrusted the CBI with the crucial responsibility of probing allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. The agency is slated to present a comprehensive report to the court during the upcoming hearing scheduled for May 2.