Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan takes charge as Hospital Services (Armed Forces) DG; first from Kerala to be on post

The General Officer graduated from Government Medical College, Trivandrum, and then joined the Army Medical Corps (AMC) in 1987.

New Delhi: Indian Army officer Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan has taken over as Director of General Hospital Services (Armed Forces), becoming the first Keralite to hold this post.

Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan is the first alumnus of the College to reach the rank of Lt Gen, the highest rank in AMC.

Masters in Otolaryngology (ENT) from AFMC Pune and subsequently trained at Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai in Head-Neck Cancer Surgery, the Army officer had also headed the Department of ENT- Head & Neck Surgery in various super-specialty and apex hospitals of Armed Forces Medical Services including Command Hospital Kolkata, Base Hospital Delhi, Army College of Medical Sciences Delhi, Army Hospital (R& R) Delhi and Armed Forces Medical College Pune.

Subsequently, he successfully commanded a multi-specialty hospital in Pathankot (Punjab) and the super-specialty Command Hospital at Kolkata. He also served as Dean of Army Hospital (R & R) Delhi before taking over the current appointment.

He is recognised as Professor/PG Examiner by MCI/NMC and various Universities including Delhi University, GGS Indraprastha University, MUHS, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, West Bengal University of Medical Sciences, King George Medical University.

He is a certified Assessor and Examiner for MCI/NMC and National Board of Examinations.

He is the Past President of the Indian Academy of Otolaryngology-Head Neck Surgery (IAOHNS) (2017-18) and has been a National Executive Committee member & Treasurer, Foundation for Head & Neck Oncology.

He was awarded the Chief of Air Staff Award for Best published paper in Surgery & Allied Subjects, at the Armed Forces Medical Research Conference in 2009.

The General officer has authored numerous scientific research publications in national and international medical journals and has authored two books - ‘Manual of Clinical Audiology & Neonatal Hearing screening’ (version 2013) and ‘Manual of Head & Neck Oncology’.