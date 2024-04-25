Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Number of credit card holders in India at all-time high, spends hit record Rs 1 lakh crore in March

    At Rs 1,04,081 crore, online credit card spends crossed the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark for the first time in March. Online card spends rose 20% from about Rs 86,390 crore in March 2023, and 10% from Rs 94,774 crore in Feb 2024.

    Number of credit card holders in India at all-time high, spends hit record Rs 1 lakh crore in March gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    In March 2024, credit card spending online crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time. At a staggering Rs 1,04,081 crore, it represented a 20% increase from over Rs 86,390 crore in March 2023. The amount spent on credit cards online in March of this year increased by 10% from Rs 94,774 crore in February of 2024.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released statistics for the month of March that shows a 19% increase in offline transactions (via point-of-sale machines) compared to the same period last year, totaling Rs 60,378 crore.

    What is the total credit card spends in March 2024?

    In March 2024, the total amount spent on credit cards was Rs 1,64,586 crore, which is a 20% increase from Rs 1,37,310 crore the previous year and almost 11% more than Rs 1.49 lakh crores in February of this year.

    How much credit card spends in FY24?

    Credit card spending increased by 27% year over year to Rs 18.26 lakh crore in FY24 from about Rs 14 lakh crore in the same time the previous year.

    Why credit card spends witnessed a spike?

    The end of the fiscal year and festival purchases in March 2024 contributed significantly to the increase in credit card spending that month. According to the report, the nation's credit card count climbed by 20% to 10.2 crore in March 2024, after surpassing 10 crore for the first time in February 2024. Compared to a year earlier, it was 8.5 crore greater.

    The total number of credit cards issued by banks across India has increased to 101 million in March 2024. It was 100.60 million at the end of February this year.

    In March 2024, point-of-sale transactions rose 28 per cent year-on-year to 18 crore in March, while online payments rose 33 per cent to 16.4 crore. Transaction volume outpacing growth in value indicates that customers are increasingly using cards for low-value payments.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2024, 3:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reliance Jio launches Rs 29 monthly plan in India; Check comparison with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar gcw

    Reliance Jio launches Rs 29 monthly plan in India; See comparison with Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar

    Boeing reports quarterly loss of $343 million on lower plane deliveries amid safety concerns snt

    Boeing reports quarterly loss of $355 million amid safety scrutiny, CEO Calhoun admits firm in 'tough moment'

    RBI directs Kotak Mahindra Bank to cease, desist onboarding new customers immediately vkp

    RBI directs Kotak Mahindra Bank to halt onboarding new customers due to IT conerns

    Tesla not coming to India anytime soon? Elon Musk's firm aims to use existing factories for low-cost cars snt

    Tesla not coming to India anytime soon? Elon Musk's firm aims to use existing factories for low-cost cars

    SEBI finds disclosure breaches by 12 offshore funds investing in Adani Group

    SEBI finds breaches by 12 offshore funds investing in Adani Group: Report

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Three Andhra based students killed as train collides them near Marathahalli vkp

    Bengaluru: Three Andhra based students killed as train collides with them near Marathahalli

    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: A look at Thrissur BJP candidate Suresh Gopi's assets AJR

    LS Polls 2024: A look at Thrissur BJP candidate Suresh Gopi's assets

    Football ISL 2023-24: Manolo Marquez reflects on tactical brilliance and late setback in clash with Mumbai City FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Manolo Marquez reflects on tactical brilliance and late setback in clash with Mumbai City FC

    RCB star Dinesh Kartik's wife betrayed him and married THIS cricketer RKK

    RCB star Dinesh Kartik's wife betrayed him and married THIS cricketer

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Malayalam actor Dileep to appear as guest this weekend rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Malayalam actor Dileep to appear as guest this weekend

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon