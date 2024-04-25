Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: A look at key seats/constituencies in Phase 2 voting

    Among the prominent contestants in Phase 2 are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar contesting from Thiruvananthapuram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, BJP's Hema Malini from Mathura, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy from Mandya, and BJP's Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 25, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

    Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is all set to commence on Friday (April 26), encompassing 89 seats across 13 states. As the campaign period for Phase 2 concluded on Wednesday, April 24, candidates gear up for the electoral battle ahead.

    In this phase, polling is scheduled for all 20 seats in Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, seven seats in Madhya Pradesh, five seats each in Assam and Bihar, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and one seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir.

    Among the prominent contestants in Phase 2 are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar contesting from Thiruvananthapuram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad, BJP's Hema Malini from Mathura, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy from Mandya, and BJP's Tejasvi Surya from Bangalore South.

    Key Constituencies in Focus:

    1. Wayanad, Kerala:
    Rahul Gandhi, the incumbent MP, faces a tough challenge from CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's K Surendran.

    2. Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala:
    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor competes against BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI's Pannyan Raveendran.

    3. Mathura, Uttar Pradesh:
    Hema Malini seeks reelection amidst competition from Congress's Mukesh Dhangar.

    4. Meerut, Uttar Pradesh:
    Actor Arun Govil contests against BSP's Devvrat Kumar Tyagi and SP's Sunita Verma.

    5. Kota Bundi, Rajasthan:
    Om Birla of BJP faces Congress's Prahlad Gunjal.

    6. Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh:
    Santosh Pandey of BJP competes against Congress's Bhupesh Baghel.

    7. Bangalore South, Karnataka:
    Tejasvi Surya of BJP faces Congress's Sowmya Reddy.

    8. Bangalore Rural, Karnataka:
    DK Suresh of Congress competes against BJP-JD(S) combine's CN Manjunath.

