Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India to get 'normal' monsoon in 2024; Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, WB may face deficit: Skymet

    Skymet, a private weather-forecasting agency, predicts a normal southwest monsoon for India in 2024, with rainfall expected to be 102 percent of the long-period average (LPA). The forecast offers hope in the battle against inflation and agricultural growth.

    India to get 'normal' monsoon in 2024; Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, WB may face deficit: Skymet
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

    Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, has forecasted a normal southwest monsoon for India in 2024, providing a ray of hope in the fight against inflation. The agency predicts that the monsoon rainfall between June and September will be 102 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of approximately 87 centimetres, with a model error of +/- 5 per cent. This falls within the range considered "normal" nationwide, which is between 96 and 104 per cent of the LPA.

    According to Skymet's forecast, regions in south, west, and northwest India are expected to receive sufficient rainfall, including the core monsoon rainfed zones of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, eastern states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal may experience a rainfall deficit during the peak monsoon months of July and August. Northeast India is also likely to see less than normal rainfall during the first half of the season.

    The state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expected to release its initial forecast for the 2024 southwest monsoon soon. A normal monsoon is crucial for curbing inflation and reviving growth in the agricultural sector, which suffered lows in the previous year due to a weak monsoon.

    Jatin Singh, managing director of Skymet, highlighted the transition from El Niño to La Niña, which typically results in stronger monsoon circulation. This shift, coupled with a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), is expected to improve monsoon prospects for the season as a whole.

    Skymet's predictions for the distribution of rainfall across the months indicate a 50 per cent chance of normal rainfall in June, a 60 per cent chance in July, a 50 per cent chance in August, and a 60 per cent chance in September. These forecasts provide insights into the expected rainfall patterns during the crucial monsoon months, which are vital for India's agricultural sector and overall economy.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 9:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against arrest day after Delhi High Court setback gcw

    Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against arrest day after Delhi High Court setback

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MNS chief Raj Thackeray declares 'unconditional support' for PM Modi, BJP gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MNS chief Raj Thackeray declares 'unconditional support' for PM Modi, BJP

    BREAKING Fire breaks out on Surgery Block of Delhi's AIIMS Hospital, fire tenders rushed to site snt

    'No fire at Delhi's AIIMS Hospital': DFS chief confirms receiving call, but turned out to be false alarm

    SHOCKING Woman strips, tries clothes in front of male shopkeeper in Delhi, viral video sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    SHOCKING! Woman strips, tries clothes in front of male shopkeeper in Delhi, viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against arrest day after Delhi High Court setback gcw

    Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves SC against arrest day after Delhi High Court setback

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 to be declared TODAY How to check your results online SMS DigiLocker gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 to be declared TODAY; How to check your results online, SMS & DigiLocker?

    Is Bengaluru hotter than Mumbai, Delhi? Netizens react as picture gets viral on Social Media vkp

    Is Bengaluru hotter than Mumbai, Delhi? Netizens react as picture gets viral on social media

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MNS chief Raj Thackeray declares 'unconditional support' for PM Modi, BJP gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MNS chief Raj Thackeray declares 'unconditional support' for PM Modi, BJP

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon