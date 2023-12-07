Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India successfully conducts training launch of short-range ballistic missile Agni-1

    The Agni-1 missile system has earned its reputation as a highly precise and reliable ballistic missile. The successful user training launch further underscores its operational readiness and technical capabilities.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 9:28 PM IST

    India achieved a significant milestone on Thursday with the successful training launch of the short-range ballistic missile Agni-1 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, situated off the coast of Odisha. The launch, conducted under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command, demonstrated the precision and effectiveness of the Agni-1 missile system, a crucial component of India's nuclear delivery capabilities.

    The Agni-1 missile system has earned its reputation as a highly precise and reliable ballistic missile. The successful user training launch further underscores its operational readiness and technical capabilities. The Strategic Forces Command, overseeing the launch, confirmed that the exercise validated all operational and technical parameters, showcasing the missile's efficiency.

    Also read: Talks with Argentina, Philippines, Nigeria for LCA Tejas in advanced stages, 3 more nations interested

    "Agni-1 is a proven very high precision missile system. The user training launch, carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, successfully validated all operational and technical parameters," said the official.

    This recent training launch follows the missile's previous successful test-fire on June 1 from the same launch site. The consistent success of Agni-1 test launches reaffirms its reliability and contributes to bolstering India's strategic defense capabilities.

    Also read: Indian Army seeks 10,000 hand-held thermal imagers for its soldiers

    The Agni series of missiles, with Agni-1 as a vital member, plays a central role in India's nuclear delivery options. These missiles are designed to provide the country with a credible and effective strategic deterrent. The success of the Agni-1 training launch reinforces the importance of continuous advancements in missile technology to ensure a robust defense posture.

    The Strategic Forces Command, responsible for overseeing the training launch, holds a critical role in managing and operating India's strategic weapons. The successful validation of Agni-1's operational and technical parameters during this training launch reflects the meticulous planning and execution carried out by the command.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 9:29 PM IST
