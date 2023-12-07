Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Army seeks 10,000 hand-held thermal imagers for its soldiers

    The RFI outlines the need for advanced technology parameters, including day and night surveillance up to 3000 meters, High Resolution Optical Viewer, Digital and Thermal sensors. The device should also incorporate Long Range Finders (LRFs), Magnetic bearing acquisition, and Satellite Navigation Systems

    Aiming to further enhance the surveillance capabilities, the Indian Army has issued a request for information (RFI) for the procurement of 10,000 Hand Held Thermal Imager-Uncooled. As per the RFI, the force required HHTI (UC) with the latest technology parameters to enable soldiers to carry out surveillance up to 3000 meters.“The surveillance device should enable day and night surveillance with a combination of High-Resolution Optical Viewer, Digital (low light) and Thermal (uncooled) sensors,” the RFI stated.

    The surveillance device should facilitate judging the distance of the area under surveillance using LRFs, acquisition of magnetic bearing using DMC and providing own location to users employing inbuilt Satellite Navigation Systems, including NAVIC. It should weigh less than 3.0 kg and facilitate recording and storage of a minimum of three hours of SD videos with removable storage devices. 

    The device should also enable seamless wired/ wireless connectivity with a minimum of up to 50m with standard interfaces.

    After reverting from vendors on the RFI, the tentative date for a Request for Proposal (RFP) would be June 2024.

    The procurement will be “in a phased manner, the desired quantity should be delivered within six (06) months to twenty-four (24) months from the day of Advance Payment. Vendors have to reply by December 26.

    Representative Image Courtesy Thales

