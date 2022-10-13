Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India slams Pakistan at CICA Summit, says 'grave and persistent rights violations in PoK'

    Meenakshi Lekhi, who represented India at the summit and spoke after Sharif, said that Pakistan had again misused the CICA platform to "propagate false and malicious propaganda" against India and to distract from the focus of discussions.

    India slams Pakistan at CICA Summit, says 'grave and persistent rights violations in PoK' AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 8:53 PM IST

    Minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday squared off on the issue between India and Pakistan on the issues of Kashmir and meaningful engagement at a regional summit in Kazakhstan.

    Addressing the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) Summit in Astana, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused India of committing atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir and said the onus for a result-oriented engagement was on New Delhi.

    Also read: Big relief to Thackeray faction as Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation ahead of bypoll

    Meenakshi Lekhi, who represented India at the summit and spoke after Sharif, said that Pakistan had again misused the CICA platform to "propagate false and malicious propaganda" against India and to distract from the focus of discussions.

    Addressing the Summit, Lekhi said, "The union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and will remain an integral part of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India’s internal affairs."

    Lekhi also said that Sharif's remarks amounted to "gross interference in India's internal affairs, sovereignty and territorial integrity" and were inconsistent with CICA's principles guiding relations between member states.

    Also read: How can there be pre-screening committee for web series and other OTT programmes, asks Supreme Court

    She called on Pakistan to stop the "grave and persistent human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu (PoK), Kashmir and Ladakh" and to refrain from any further material changes in the status of the region.

    "India desires normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan, which needs to create the grounds for any engagement." she said.

    "Pakistan is thereby advised to walk the talk by creating a conducive atmosphere, including by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible actions to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner," she added.

    Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister accused India of denying the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination and not acting on UN resolutions.

    "Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all its neighbours, including India. However, until India brings its atrocities in occupied Kashmir to a grinding halt, just and lasting peace will remain elusive," he said.

    Also read: Another human sacrifice case; parents kill 14-year-old in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

    Since the 2008 Mumbai attack, India and Pakistan have not had any sustained and substantive engagement that was carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). India's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 further sent ties into a tailspin.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2022, 8:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big relief to Thackeray faction as Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation ahead of Andheri bypoll - adt

    Big relief to Thackeray faction as Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation ahead of bypoll

    Tiger makes technology institute in Bhopal its home and refuses to leave AJR

    Tiger makes technology institute in Bhopal its home and refuses to leave

    How can there be pre-screening committee for web series and other OTT programmes, asks Supreme Court AJR

    How can there be pre-screening committee for web series and other OTT programmes, asks Supreme Court

    Delhi Police's Special Cell arrest Canada-based ganglord's hitmen: Check details AJR

    Delhi Police's Special Cell arrest Canada-based ganglord's hitmen: Check details

    Another human sacrifice case; parents kill 14-year-old in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

    Another human sacrifice case; parents kill 14-year-old in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

    Recent Stories

    football Gareth Southgate out, Thomas Tuchel in Fans thrilled with prospect of former Chelsea boss taking England job snt

    Southgate out, Tuchel in? Fans thrilled with prospect of former Chelsea boss taking England job

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Shahjahanpur jail in Uttar Pradesh makes arrangements for female inmates to observe fast AJR

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Shahjahanpur jail in Uttar Pradesh makes arrangements for female inmates to observe fast

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez wins hearts with throwback photo of ballet performance snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez wins hearts with throwback photo of ballet performance

    Big relief to Thackeray faction as Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation ahead of Andheri bypoll - adt

    Big relief to Thackeray faction as Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation ahead of bypoll

    Tiger makes technology institute in Bhopal its home and refuses to leave AJR

    Tiger makes technology institute in Bhopal its home and refuses to leave

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon