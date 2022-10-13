Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Big relief to Thackeray faction as Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation ahead of bypoll

    The Bench ordered the BMC to send a letter of acceptance of resignation to petitioner Rutuja Latke by tomorrow at 11 am. The Uddhav Thackeray faction claimed that the BMC is under pressure to defer Rutuja Latke's resignation since she applied on October 3.

    Big relief to Thackeray faction as Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation ahead of Andheri bypoll - adt
    The Bombay High Court on Thursday ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation as the Shiv Sena faction's candidate for the Andheri East Assembly bypoll.

    The bench ordered the BMC to send a letter of acceptance of resignation to petitioner Rutuja Latke by tomorrow at 11 am. It is important to note that the deadline for submitting a nomination for the bypoll is October 14.

    "What is the difficulty if an employee wishes to resign and contest the election? The petitioner works as a clerk... It's just an employer-employee conflict... This is not even a case that should have been heard in court. By now, the Commissioner should have completed it," said the bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sharmila Deshmukh. 

    Rutuja Latke is the wife of Sena's sitting MLA, Ramesh Latke, who died earlier this year, necessitating the by-elections. The Thackeray faction claimed she resigned on September 2, but there was a glitch in the paperwork, and she had to give a new one, which the BMC refused to accept.

    Previously, the Uddhav Thackeray faction claimed that the BMC is under pressure to defer Rutuja Latke's resignation since she applied on October 3.

    According to reports, team Thackeray's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar stated, "The Commissioner is under pressure while guiding us about the law; Latke has already submitted her one-month salary along with her resignation letter."

    However, Iqbal Singh Chahal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation denied receiving any pressure from the Shinde-led government to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation.

    Both the Sena Shinde group and its ally, the BJP, have also denied interfering in the civic elections. However, the two Sena factions have clashed over the name and election symbol for the Andheri East bye-election.

    When asked about reports of contact with the Shinde faction, Rutuja Latke responded, "My husband was loyal to Uddhav Ji, and our family is loyal to him only, and if I ever contest the election, it will be for a symbol of 'Marshal' only."

    Previously, ECI granted the 'Marshal' symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

