India's Rasmalai takes second spot in world's 'Top 10 best cheese desserts'; Check full list here

Popular food guide Taste Atlas unveiled its list of the '10 Best Cheese Desserts' in the world. The first position was bagged by Sernik from Poland, followed by Ras malai from India in the second position.

Beyond the classic flavors and textures of chocolate and blueberries, cheese desserts are available in a multitude of combinations. The variety of cheese in culinary pleasures is exhibited by these goodies, which range from rich and soft to melt-in-your-mouth experiences.

Reputable culinary guide Taste Atlas just unveiled its much awaited list of the '10 Best Cheese Desserts' globally, highlighting the broad variety of cheesy treats from many cultures.

Which dessert takes first place?

Polish cheesecake Sernik takes first place on Taste Atlas's list of delicious cheesecakes. Made with sugar, eggs, and twarog (a kind of curd cheese), Sernik is baked or served raw on top of a crumbly cake crust. One of its well-liked varieties is a sponge cake-based version that is decorated with fruits and jelly, giving this traditional treat a wonderful touch.

Know all about India's Rasmalai

The popular Indian dessert Ras Malai, which comes from West Bengal, takes second place. Meaning "juice" (ras) and "cream" (malai), this treat has a spongy, squishy feel. Made with "chhena," a fresh cheese made with milk, lemon juice, and water, Ras Malai is soaked in "rabdi," a sweet milk syrup flavored with cardamom, almonds, and pistachios, then cooked in sugar syrup.

This dish, which tastes best when served cold, is a favorite during celebratory events like Holi and Diwali. Its rich flavors and creamy richness will please even the pickiest palette.