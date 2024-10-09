Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hindus divided, Muslims exploited': PM Modi's sharp accusations against Congress after election results

    He condemned the Congress as an "irresponsible party," accusing its leaders of fabricating new narratives to divide society and of playing "nafrat ki raajneeti" (the politics of hatred) in their desperate quest to regain power.

    Hindus divided, Muslims exploited': PM Modi's sharp accusations against Congress after election results AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 3:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 9) launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of attempting to divide the Hindu population and spreading societal discord. The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress views Muslims merely as a vote bank.

    PM Modi's remarks came during a video conference where he laid the foundation stone for various development projects in Maharashtra, amounting to over Rs 7,600 crore. Present at the event were Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls 2024: Three women among 90 members elected after 10-year hiatus

    In his address, PM Modi highlighted the support of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that the recent electoral success of the BJP in Haryana signifies the prevailing sentiment across the nation. He remarked, "The results from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir show the mood of the nation. The Congress's ecosystem of urban Naxals has attempted to mislead the public."

    PM Modi pointed out that Dalits have come to realise that Congress might undermine their reservation policies to cater to its vote bank. He criticized the party's approach to farmers, saying, "Farmers in Haryana know who provided them with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and they are satisfied with the BJP's support. The Congress has tried everything, but the people of Haryana have shown that they will not be swayed by the party's tactics or the urban naxal groups."

    He condemned the Congress as an "irresponsible party," accusing its leaders of fabricating new narratives to divide society and of playing "nafrat ki raajneeti" (the politics of hatred) in their desperate quest to regain power.

    As he looked ahead to the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, PM Modi called for unity against the Congress's divisive politics. He expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra would respond decisively to these forces aimed at societal destruction. "The people must rally behind the BJP-Mahayuti government to ensure the state's and the country's continued development," he said.

    During the event, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the development projects being inaugurated, including the establishment of ten new medical colleges, the upgrade of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, and a new integrated terminal at Shirdi airport. He noted the expansion of the metro network and the enhancement of airport facilities across Maharashtra.

    ALARMING! Narcissism, sadism fuels higher sex drive and pornography consumption, reveals study

    Additionally, PM Modi laid the foundation for the largest container port, Vadhavan Port, asserting that such extensive development had not been seen in Maharashtra previously. He criticised the Congress for past corruption.

    "This work is not done by me alone; it is the result of your blessings," he concluded, calling on the citizens of Maharashtra to embrace the transformative agenda of the BJP.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka SWR announces special train services for Dasara rush vkp

    Karnataka: SWR announces special train services for Dasara rush; Read details

    "Words Misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan dmn

    "Words misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan

    'If Sitaji had not trusted Brahmin, she would've not been abducted': BJP MLA CP Singh sparks row shk

    'If Sitaji had not trusted Brahmin, she would've not been abducted': BJP MLA CP Singh sparks row (WATCH)

    Drama unfolds as BJP MLA Yogesh Verma gets SLAPPED by advocate in front of UP cops; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Drama unfolds as BJP MLA Yogesh Verma gets SLAPPED by advocate in front of UP cops; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Siddaramaiah will remain as our CM says Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi vkp

    'Siddaramaiah will remain as our CM': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: A Major Character's Death Before the Leap RBA

    Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: A Major Character's Death Before the Leap

    High Cholesterol symptoms Tips and tricks to manage cholesterol vkp

    High Cholesterol symptoms: Tips and tricks to manage

    Rekha Confesses Love for Amitabh Bachchan on Simi Garewal Show RBA

    When Rekha confess love for Amitabh Bachchan on national TV

    Adipurush to Sarfira: Unveiling Bollywood's 5 biggest box office blunders NTI

    Adipurush to Sarfira: Unveiling Bollywood’s 5 biggest box office blunders

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon