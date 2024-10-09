'Hindus divided, Muslims exploited': PM Modi's sharp accusations against Congress after election results

He condemned the Congress as an "irresponsible party," accusing its leaders of fabricating new narratives to divide society and of playing "nafrat ki raajneeti" (the politics of hatred) in their desperate quest to regain power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 9) launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of attempting to divide the Hindu population and spreading societal discord. The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress views Muslims merely as a vote bank.

PM Modi's remarks came during a video conference where he laid the foundation stone for various development projects in Maharashtra, amounting to over Rs 7,600 crore. Present at the event were Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls 2024: Three women among 90 members elected after 10-year hiatus

In his address, PM Modi highlighted the support of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Dalits for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that the recent electoral success of the BJP in Haryana signifies the prevailing sentiment across the nation. He remarked, "The results from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir show the mood of the nation. The Congress's ecosystem of urban Naxals has attempted to mislead the public."

PM Modi pointed out that Dalits have come to realise that Congress might undermine their reservation policies to cater to its vote bank. He criticized the party's approach to farmers, saying, "Farmers in Haryana know who provided them with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and they are satisfied with the BJP's support. The Congress has tried everything, but the people of Haryana have shown that they will not be swayed by the party's tactics or the urban naxal groups."

He condemned the Congress as an "irresponsible party," accusing its leaders of fabricating new narratives to divide society and of playing "nafrat ki raajneeti" (the politics of hatred) in their desperate quest to regain power.

As he looked ahead to the upcoming elections in Maharashtra, PM Modi called for unity against the Congress's divisive politics. He expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra would respond decisively to these forces aimed at societal destruction. "The people must rally behind the BJP-Mahayuti government to ensure the state's and the country's continued development," he said.

During the event, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the development projects being inaugurated, including the establishment of ten new medical colleges, the upgrade of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, and a new integrated terminal at Shirdi airport. He noted the expansion of the metro network and the enhancement of airport facilities across Maharashtra.

ALARMING! Narcissism, sadism fuels higher sex drive and pornography consumption, reveals study

Additionally, PM Modi laid the foundation for the largest container port, Vadhavan Port, asserting that such extensive development had not been seen in Maharashtra previously. He criticised the Congress for past corruption.

"This work is not done by me alone; it is the result of your blessings," he concluded, calling on the citizens of Maharashtra to embrace the transformative agenda of the BJP.

Latest Videos