Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: SWR announces special train services for Dasara rush; Read details

    South Western Railway has introduced special trains for Dasara to handle increased passenger traffic. Four special trains (07305/06 and 07307/08) will run between Hubli, Yeshwantpur, Belagavi, and Mysore with multiple stops. These trains feature 16 coaches, offering various seating options for travellers.

    Karnataka SWR announces special train services for Dasara rush vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 3:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 3:14 PM IST

    In preparation for the extra passenger traffic during the Dasara festival, South Western Railway has introduced special trains to accommodate the influx. The special services will operate on key routes to meet the demand.

    Train No. 07305 SSS Hubli-Yeshwantpur Special Express will depart from Hubli at 11:30 AM on October 10 and is expected to reach Yeshwantpur at 7:40 PM on the same day. The train will make stops at Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihara, Davangere, Birur, Araseekere, Tiptur, and Tumkur stations.

    Is Bengaluru's sub-urban railway project being sidelined? Here’s what we know

    Train No. 07306 Yeshwantpur-Belagavi Special Express is scheduled to depart Yeshwantpur at 8:55 PM on October 10, arriving in Belagavi the next day at 8:15 AM. This service will halt at Tumkur, Tiptur, Araseekere, Birur, Davangere, Harihara, Ranibennur, Haveri, SSS Hubli, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa, and Khanapur stations.

    Additionally, Train No. 07307 Belagavi-Mysore Special Express will leave Belagavi at 5:30 PM on October 11 and is slated to reach Mysore at 6:25 AM the following day. The stops en route include Khanapur, Londa, Alnavar, Dharwad, SSS Hubli, Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihara, Davangere, Birur, Araseekere, Hassan, Hole Narasipur, and Krishnarajanagar.

    Train No. 07308 Mysore-SSS Hubli Special Express will depart from Mysore at 10:30 PM on October 12 and will reach Hubli at 7:00 AM the next day. This service will halt at Krishnarajanagar, Hole Narasipur, Hassan, Araseekere, Birur, Davangere, Harihara, Ranibennur, and Haveri stations.

    SWR cancels, reroutes over 100 trains from Bengaluru amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh; Check details

    These special trains (07305/06 and 07307/08) will consist of 16 coaches, including 1 AC 2-tier, 1 AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, 2 general second class, and 2 SL RA/D coaches.

    Passengers are advised to contact the helpline number 139 or visit the official railway website at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for further information, according to the official release.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddaramaiah will remain as our CM says Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi vkp

    'Siddaramaiah will remain as our CM': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

    Karnataka MLA Munirathna honey trapped two former Chief Minister claims sexual assault victim vkp

    'Karnataka MLA Munirathna honey trapped 2 ex-Chief Ministers': Sexual assault victim speaks out

    There is competition for CM post in Congress itself says former DCM KS Eshwarappa vkp

    'There is competition for CM post in Congress itself': Former K’taka DCM KS Eshwarappa

    Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak residents in Delhi Chennai Hyderabad Total 22 captured vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest 14 more Pak citizens in Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad; Total arrests reach 22

    Karnataka High Court orders provide insurance coverage even if vehicles do not have FC and License vkp

    'Provide insurance coverage even if vehicles don’t have FC, License': Karnataka HC issues order

    Recent Stories

    7 health benefits of Banana flower ATG

    7 health benefits of Banana flower

    "Words Misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan dmn

    "Words misconstrued...": PV Anvar apologizes for controversial remarks against CM Vijayan

    Is Chandan Shetty getting married to Sanjana Anand? Here's what the singer has to say RBA

    Is Chandan Shetty getting married to Sanjana Anand? Here's what the singer has to say

    Filmon wali romantic hoon', Triptii Dimri wants her life partner to be like THIS ATG

    'Filmon wali romantic hoon', Triptii Dimri wants her life partner to be like THIS

    Dussehra 2024: Spotting this 'Bird' on Dussehra is an auspicious sign of prosperity NTI

    Spotting this 'Bird' on Dussehra is an auspicious sign of prosperity

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon