Karnataka: SWR announces special train services for Dasara rush; Read details

In preparation for the extra passenger traffic during the Dasara festival, South Western Railway has introduced special trains to accommodate the influx. The special services will operate on key routes to meet the demand.

Train No. 07305 SSS Hubli-Yeshwantpur Special Express will depart from Hubli at 11:30 AM on October 10 and is expected to reach Yeshwantpur at 7:40 PM on the same day. The train will make stops at Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihara, Davangere, Birur, Araseekere, Tiptur, and Tumkur stations.



Train No. 07306 Yeshwantpur-Belagavi Special Express is scheduled to depart Yeshwantpur at 8:55 PM on October 10, arriving in Belagavi the next day at 8:15 AM. This service will halt at Tumkur, Tiptur, Araseekere, Birur, Davangere, Harihara, Ranibennur, Haveri, SSS Hubli, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa, and Khanapur stations.

Additionally, Train No. 07307 Belagavi-Mysore Special Express will leave Belagavi at 5:30 PM on October 11 and is slated to reach Mysore at 6:25 AM the following day. The stops en route include Khanapur, Londa, Alnavar, Dharwad, SSS Hubli, Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihara, Davangere, Birur, Araseekere, Hassan, Hole Narasipur, and Krishnarajanagar.

Train No. 07308 Mysore-SSS Hubli Special Express will depart from Mysore at 10:30 PM on October 12 and will reach Hubli at 7:00 AM the next day. This service will halt at Krishnarajanagar, Hole Narasipur, Hassan, Araseekere, Birur, Davangere, Harihara, Ranibennur, and Haveri stations.



These special trains (07305/06 and 07307/08) will consist of 16 coaches, including 1 AC 2-tier, 1 AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, 2 general second class, and 2 SL RA/D coaches.

Passengers are advised to contact the helpline number 139 or visit the official railway website at www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in for further information, according to the official release.

