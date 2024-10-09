Entertainment
The drama in Anupamaa is never-ending. Currently, the show depicts a fire breaking out in Asha Bhavan, leading to Dimpy's tragic death.
Ansh constantly asks about his mother, prompting Pakhi to explain that Dimpy has gone to God and won't return. This revelation leaves Ansh heartbroken.
Everyone blames Adhya for Dimpy's death. However, Anupamaa supports her daughter and confronts the entire Shah family.
Amidst the chaos, Adhya faints, leaving Anupamaa distraught. She rushes Adhya to the doctor and calls Anuj.
Upon learning about the situation, Anuj panics and rushes out, only to be chased by someone. It is later revealed that the pursuer is none other than Ankush.
Reports suggest that Ankush will push Anuj off a cliff, leading to Anuj's death. Following this tragic event, the show will take a 15-year leap.