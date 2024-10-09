'If Sitaji had not trusted Brahmin, she would've not been abducted': BJP MLA CP Singh sparks row (WATCH)

BJP MLA CP Singh set off a storm of controversy with a bold statement he made, that is perceived against the Brahmin community, during a Ramlila celebration in Dibai, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, that many found offensive.

BJP MLA CP Singh set off a storm of controversy with a bold statement he made, that is perceived against the Brahmin community, during a Ramlila celebration in Dibai, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, that many found offensive. While addressing the gathering, Singh remarked, "If anyone comes to your door posing as a beggar or Brahmin, do not trust him. Ramayana teaches us this. If Sitaji had not trusted the brahmin, she would not have been abducted." A video of the incident is rapid going viral on social media.

Singh's comments, made in reference to one of the most pivotal moments in the Ramayana—the abduction of Sita by Ravana—immediately sparked outrage. Singh’s words, drawing a parallel between modern societal distrust and an ancient epic, left many in the audience and across social media seething.

However, Singh's controversial statement quickly overshadowed the occasion, creating a rift between those who saw his remark as a cautionary tale and others who felt it was an unnecessary and inappropriate comment. Critics argue that his words diminish the moral and cultural significance of the Ramayana, reducing a complex story to a blunt warning about distrust.

The backlash was swift, with users condemning the MLA’s rhetoric. Many accused Singh of promoting distrust in an already polarized environment, especially by targeting beggars and brahmins, groups that hold distinct places within Indian society.

In the wake of the uproar, Singh has not retracted his statement, further inflaming the debate. Many are demanding an apology, with some calling it 'disrespect of the Brahmin community' while others asking for an explanation of why such a divisive statement was made in a public, sacred setting.

