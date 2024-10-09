Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'If Sitaji had not trusted Brahmin, she would've not been abducted': BJP MLA CP Singh sparks row (WATCH)

    BJP MLA CP Singh set off a storm of controversy with a bold statement he made, that is perceived against the Brahmin community, during a Ramlila celebration in Dibai, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, that many found offensive.

    'If Sitaji had not trusted Brahmin, she would've not been abducted': BJP MLA CP Singh sparks row shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 2:53 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    BJP MLA CP Singh set off a storm of controversy with a bold statement he made, that is perceived against the Brahmin community, during a Ramlila celebration in Dibai, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, that many found offensive. While addressing the gathering, Singh remarked, "If anyone comes to your door posing as a beggar or Brahmin, do not trust him. Ramayana teaches us this. If Sitaji had not trusted the brahmin, she would not have been abducted." A video of the incident is rapid going viral on social media.

    Singh's comments, made in reference to one of the most pivotal moments in the Ramayana—the abduction of Sita by Ravana—immediately sparked outrage. Singh’s words, drawing a parallel between modern societal distrust and an ancient epic, left many in the audience and across social media seething.

    Also read: Drama unfolds as BJP MLA Yogesh Verma gets SLAPPED by advocate in front of UP cops; video goes viral (WATCH)

    However, Singh's controversial statement quickly overshadowed the occasion, creating a rift between those who saw his remark as a cautionary tale and others who felt it was an unnecessary and inappropriate comment. Critics argue that his words diminish the moral and cultural significance of the Ramayana, reducing a complex story to a blunt warning about distrust.

    The backlash was swift, with users condemning the MLA’s rhetoric. Many accused Singh of promoting distrust in an already polarized environment, especially by targeting beggars and brahmins, groups that hold distinct places within Indian society.

     

     

     

     

    In the wake of the uproar, Singh has not retracted his statement, further inflaming the debate. Many are demanding an apology, with some calling it 'disrespect of the Brahmin community' while others asking for an explanation of why such a divisive statement was made in a public, sacred setting.

    Also read: UP SHOCKER! Dalit man hangs self after being assaulted, humiliated by cops for sitting on chair at Ramlila

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Drama unfolds as BJP MLA Yogesh Verma gets SLAPPED by advocate in front of UP cops; video goes viral (WATCH) shk

    Drama unfolds as BJP MLA Yogesh Verma gets SLAPPED by advocate in front of UP cops; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Siddaramaiah will remain as our CM says Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi vkp

    'Siddaramaiah will remain as our CM': Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls 2024: Three women among 90 members elected after 10-year hiatus AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls 2024: Three women among 90 members elected after 10-year hiatus

    Kerala: Spot booking excluded to ensure smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala, says Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan anr

    Kerala: Spot booking excluded to ensure smooth pilgrimage at Sabarimala, says Devaswom Minister

    ALARMING! Narcissism, sadism fuels higher sex drive and pornography consumption, reveals study shk

    ALARMING! Narcissism, sadism fuels higher sex drive and pornography consumption, reveals study

    Recent Stories

    Hyundai Motor India's IPO: Check opening date, price and other details gcw

    Hyundai Motor India's IPO: Check opening date, price and other details

    Israel shares footage of drone strike killing Hezbollah operatives responsible for IDF soldier's death (WATCH) snt

    Israel shares footage of drone strike killing Hezbollah operatives responsible for IDF soldier's death (WATCH)

    Kareena to Shilpa: Bollywood inspired lehengas for Karva Chauth RKK

    Kareena to Shilpa: Bollywood inspired lehengas for Karva Chauth

    7 iconic tourist destinations made famous by flowers ATG

    7 iconic tourist destinations made famous by flowers

    Anjeer for glowing skin: The ultimate comparison of dry vs. soaked NTI

    Anjeer for glowing skin: The ultimate comparison of dry vs. soaked

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon