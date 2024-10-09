Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone

    Grab the iPhone 15 Pro at an amazing price of just Rs 54,305 on Amazon. This incredible deal includes a significant discount and an attractive exchange offer. Discover the impressive features of the iPhone 15 Pro and make the most of this limited-time offer.

    iPhone 15 Pro available for Rs 54,305 on Amazon; Know how to grab Apple smartphone gcw
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 3:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

    Looking to buy a premium smartphone at an unbeatable price? Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 Pro at a fantastic price of only Rs 54,305. This is your opportunity to get a better gadget. Explore the highlights of the iPhone 15 Pro and take advantage of a fantastic Amazon exchange offer. The 2023-released 256GB iPhone 15 Pro in Black Titanium, which was originally cost at Rs 1,39,800, is currently on sale at a significant reduction.

    This high-end smartphone is currently available for Rs 54,305 after a price reduction of Rs 65,595, making it a great option for tech fans seeking cutting-edge features at an affordable price. 

    The current pricing of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro on Amazon is Rs 1,39,800. The price drops to Rs 1,19,900 with a 5% reduction. Additionally, you may save up to Rs 59,600 by trading in your previous phone that is in good shape, which would effectively lower the price to Rs 60,300. A discount of up to Rs 5,995 is also available to Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card customers, bringing the total price of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro down to Rs 54,305.

    The iPhone 15 Pro has a ceramic shield front for added durability and a textured matte-glass back made of aerospace-grade titanium. It is made to withstand dust, water, and splashes, providing strong protection in a variety of settings. The iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and ProMotion technology enable refresh rates of up to 120Hz, providing remarkable graphics performance. While the Always-On display maintains the Lock Screen visible without any input, the Dynamic Island function offers alerts and Live Notifications.

    The iPhone 15 Pro transforms mobile gaming with lifelike characters and immersive landscapes thanks to its A17 Pro CPU and Pro-class GPU. It maximizes efficiency, resulting in a remarkable all-day battery life.
     

