LIVE India News updates on April 5: Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops arrest 134 in massive crackdown on drugs, 114 cases registered across state

Operation D-Hunt: Kerala cops arrest 134 in massive crackdown on drugs, 114 cases registered across state
A massive statewide anti-drug operation, codenamed Operation D-Hunt, was carried out in Kerala on April 3, 2025. Police checked over 2,100 individuals and arrested 134 for possession and distribution of illegal narcotics, including MDMA and ganja.
Rain alert in West Bengal: Check today's weather forecast and district-wise impact
Rain is predicted in South Bengal! Due to the cyclone, the likelihood of thunderstorms has increased. There is also a chance of rain in North Bengal, with rainfall expected to intensify from Monday.
Mumbai experiences sudden dust storm with intense winds, IMD predicts thunderstorms; WATCH
A powerful dust storm disrupted daily life in Mumbai, affecting traffic and train services. Residents shared visuals of the storm on social media, while the IMD predicted more heat and possible rain in the coming days.
Chhattisgarh: Surrendered Naxalites, people affected in Balrampur get PMAY Housing aid for first time
In a major development, surrendered Naxalites and victims of Naxal violence in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district are receiving housing support under a special project of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the first time.
Assam: NDA sweeps Rabha Hasong Council elections, wins 33 of 36 seats
The BJP-led NDA achieved a sweeping victory in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections in Assam, securing 33 out of 36 seats.
Kerala: ED likely to question Gokulam Gopalan again in alleged Rs 1,000 crore money laundering probe
The Enforcement Directorate is likely to interrogate businessman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan again today in connection with alleged financial violations worth Rs 1,000 crore.
