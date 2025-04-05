user
ChatGPT can now create fake Aadhaar & PAN cards: A new cybercrime concern? SEE viral pics

Social media users have recently found that by giving effective and accurate prompts, they can readily create forged documents

Shweta Kumari
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 5:01 PM IST

OpenAI's ChatGPT has raised privacy issues since its release, particularly with respect to content and image creation. Social media users have recently found that by giving effective and accurate prompts, they can readily create forged documents. Fake Aadhaar cards and PAN cards of many people including Elon Musk, Aryabhata, Mogambo, Sam Altman are now going viral.

One user, Yaswanth Sai Palaghat, wrote that "ChatGPT is generating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards instantly, which is a serious security risk. This is why AI should be regulated to a certain extent."

Another user, Piku, wrote, "I asked AI to generate an Aadhaar card with just a name, DOB, and address... and it created a near-perfect replica. So now anybody can make a fake replica of an Aadhar and PAN card. We keep talking about data privacy, but who's selling these Aadhaar and Pancard datasets to AI companies to make such models? How else could it know the format so precisely...?"

Although the AI does not generate documents using real personal details, it has been found to create fake IDs for famous personalities, further highlighting the potential threat posed by these technologies.

The growing capability of AI models poses a significant risk, increasing the likelihood of their involvement in malicious activities, including cybercrimes and fraud.

