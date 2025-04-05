Bihar SHOCKER! Man strangles wife, burns body after fight over controlling his salary, expenses

Read Full Article

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Bhojpur district, a man allegedly strangled his wife and later set her body on fire to erase evidence after a fight over her controlling his salary and expenses. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Savitri Kumari, while the accused name is Genu Kumar.

According to reports, Genu Kumar worked a private job and deposited his salary into his wife Savitri Kumari's bank account. Savitri would withdraw the salary and keep control of the money, forcing Genu to ask his wife for money even for his own expenses. This often led to disputes between the couple.

On the night of April 2, a fight broke out between the couple and in a fit of rage, Genu first brutally thrashed Savitri and then strangled her to death. After the murder, he took Savitri's body to the banks of the river and burned it to erase evidence.

Also read: Yashwant Varma takes oath as judge of Allahabad HC amid cash-at-home row inquiry

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrested the accused Genu Kumar. Based on his identification, Savitri's burnt bones were recovered from the banks of the river. According to the police, Genu confessed to his crime during interrogation. The police have registered a case against seven people including the husband and his family members under relevant sections of the law.

Savitri Kumari's parental home was in Patna district. She was married to Genu Kumar in 2019, and they have three children - two sons and a daughter. Since their marriage, Genu and Savitri had been living separately from the family.

Genu's two sisters were in talks for marriage, for which the family members had asked them for financial assistance. This dispute escalated due to Savitri's refusal to give money.

Also read: PM Modi conferred prestigious ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ medal by Sri Lanka (WATCH)

Latest Videos