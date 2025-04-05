India, Sri Lanka sign MoU on defence cooperation; Misri says 'commitment to regional security, stability'

Read Full Article

India and Sri Lanka on Saturday signed an MoU on Defence Cooperation with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stating that there is a recognition at the leadership level that the security interests of India and Sri Lanka are interlinked. The two countries signed seven agreements and MoUs during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Sri Lanka.

Addressing the media here, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the MoU on defence cooperation will provide further impetus to the existing defence partnership.

"There is also a recognition at the leadership level that the security interests of India and Sri Lanka are interlinked... The two sides concluded an MoU on defence cooperation, providing further impetus to the existing defence partnership and signifying their shared commitment to regional security and stability," he said.

Misri said Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated very clearly that Sri Lankan territory will not be used or be allowed to be used in any manner that is inimical or detrimental to India's interests.

"During discussions today, he said that neither Sri Lanka's land nor the oceans around it will be allowed to be used in any manner inimical to India's security. This is the background of the signature of the Defence MoU between the two countries for the first time, and the MoU is in itself an umbrella framework document that will make existing defence cooperation initiatives more structured," Misri said.

"The leaders oversaw the exchange of as many as seven agreements and MoUs, and they virtually inaugurated the construction of the Solar power project. They also inaugurated the recently completed temperature-controlled warehousing facility at Dambulla, which is possibly the first facility of its kind on the island, and a project for supply of solar rooftop systems to nearly 5,000 religious institutions across Sri Lanka," he added.

Also read: PM Modi conferred prestigious ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ medal by Sri Lanka (WATCH)

Misri said demonstrating continued commitment to assist Sri Lanka in its economic recovery, India has concluded the debt restructuring process with Sri Lanka with the exchange of the bilateral amendatory agreements on debt restructuring.

"We have been pursuing an investment-led strategy with Sri Lanka together with a grant assistance-oriented approach to ensure that Sri Lanka is firmly on the path to sustainable and long-term economic recovery," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held delegation-level talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The two leaders exchanged warm greetings before beginning the official discussions.

PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Independence Square--the first time Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting foreign leader in this way. His last visit to Sri Lanka was in 2019.

Despite rain, six senior Sri Lankan ministers received the Prime Minister at the airport on Friday. Later, he interacted with members of the Indian diaspora at his hotel and attended a traditional puppet performance.

Also read: PM Modi meets Sri Lanka's Tamil Community: 'Will contribute to social, economic, cultural progress' (WATCH)

Latest Videos