India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: J&K - Over 500 residents benefit as Army holds free medical camp in Uri after Pakistan shelling (WATCH)
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: Kochi shipwreck - Debris removal underway after container washes ashore in Kollam (WATCH)
A crew member of the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 expressed gratitude to the Indian Coast Guard for their prompt rescue efforts after the vessel sank off the Kochi coast.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: 'Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil' - Kamal Haasan sparks row (WATCH)
Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan, weeks before the release of his latest film, Thug Life, has stoked a fresh controversy with his "your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil" remark at an event in Chennai.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: Vikram Misri advocates for early convening of India-US Strategic trade dialogue
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler on Wednesday and discussed advancing India-US cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: Rising Covid-19 cases belong to sub lineage of Omicron virus; LF7, NV181 more transmissible - CEO Dangs Lab
Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Dangs Lab, Arjun Dang on Tuesday stated that the rising cases of Covid-19 belonged to the sub-lineage of the Omicron virus.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora highlights India’s resolve against terrorism during Panama visit
Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, part of a multi-party delegation, praised the Indian diaspora in Panama for influencing the government’s strong stance against terrorism and emphasised India’s firm response to cross-border terror threats.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: Sword attack in Dakshina Kannada kills Abdul Rahiman; curfew imposed in five taluks
Abdul Rahiman was killed in a sword attack in Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, sparking public outrage and tension. Authorities imposed a curfew in five taluks. Police presence was increased, and Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the incident.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha slams Pakistan for promoting terrorism during visit to Singapore
During a visit to Singapore, JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha criticised Pakistan for promoting terrorism, highlighting India's Operation Sindoor as a precise response to the Pahalgam attack. The Indian diaspora voiced strong support.