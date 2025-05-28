10:21 AM (IST) May 28

India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: J&K - Over 500 residents benefit as Army holds free medical camp in Uri after Pakistan shelling (WATCH)

Indian Army conducts free medical camp in Uri for over 500 residents affected by ceasefire violations along the LoC in Baramulla district.

10:17 AM (IST) May 28

India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: Kochi shipwreck - Debris removal underway after container washes ashore in Kollam (WATCH)

A crew member of the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3 expressed gratitude to the Indian Coast Guard for their prompt rescue efforts after the vessel sank off the Kochi coast.

09:53 AM (IST) May 28

India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: 'Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil' - Kamal Haasan sparks row (WATCH)

Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan, weeks before the release of his latest film, Thug Life, has stoked a fresh controversy with his "your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil" remark at an event in Chennai.

08:27 AM (IST) May 28

India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: Vikram Misri advocates for early convening of India-US Strategic trade dialogue

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler on Wednesday and discussed advancing India-US cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.

08:24 AM (IST) May 28

India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: Rising Covid-19 cases belong to sub lineage of Omicron virus; LF7, NV181 more transmissible - CEO Dangs Lab

Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Dangs Lab, Arjun Dang on Tuesday stated that the rising cases of Covid-19 belonged to the sub-lineage of the Omicron virus.

07:53 AM (IST) May 28

India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora highlights India’s resolve against terrorism during Panama visit

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, part of a multi-party delegation, praised the Indian diaspora in Panama for influencing the government’s strong stance against terrorism and emphasised India’s firm response to cross-border terror threats.

07:52 AM (IST) May 28

India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: Sword attack in Dakshina Kannada kills Abdul Rahiman; curfew imposed in five taluks

Abdul Rahiman was killed in a sword attack in Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, sparking public outrage and tension. Authorities imposed a curfew in five taluks. Police presence was increased, and Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the incident.

07:51 AM (IST) May 28

India News Today LIVE Updates on May 28: JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha slams Pakistan for promoting terrorism during visit to Singapore

During a visit to Singapore, JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha criticised Pakistan for promoting terrorism, highlighting India's Operation Sindoor as a precise response to the Pahalgam attack. The Indian diaspora voiced strong support.

