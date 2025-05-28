A depression has intensified over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast. This system is expected to move northwards and further intensify into a deep depression in next 24 hours, bringing widespread rain to Kerala over the next five days.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that westerly winds are likely to strengthen over Kerala in the next 5 days. A low depression has intensified over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast. This system is expected to move northwards and further intensify into a deep depression within the next 24 hours. Kerala is expected to receive widespread rainfall over the next five days. The IMD has also issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places from May 28 to 30.

Today, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are under red alert. The IMD has declared a red alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts on May 29. On May 30, a red alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in these areas. The IMD defines extremely heavy rainfall as more than 204.4 mm of rain in 24 hours.

Orange Alert

28-05-2025: Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod

29-05-2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

30-05-2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

31-05-2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow Alert

28-05-2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha

31-05-2025: Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

01-06-2025: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has warned that extremely heavy rainfall could lead to hazardous situations. Heavy downpours in short periods are expected, which may cause flash floods and landslides. Waterlogging is also likely in urban areas and low-lying regions. The SDMA has advised the public and government agencies to exercise extreme caution.

