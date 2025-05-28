Three Indians who had travelled to Iran - from Punjab's Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar - are missing, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has confirmed, adding that efforts are on to trace them "urgently".

According to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy, family members of the missing individuals approached the mission with concerns about their relatives’ sudden disappearance.

"Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having traveled to Iran," the statement read.

“The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety ensured,” it added.

According to NDTV report, the three missing men have been identified as Hushanpreet Singh (Sangrur), Jaspal Singh (SBS Nagar) and Amritpal Singh (Hoshiarpur). They all went missing on May 1, shortly after landing in Tehran.

“We are also keeping the family members updated of the efforts being made by the Embassy,” it added.

An agent in Punjab had reportedly promised the three men to send them to Australia via the Dubai-Iran route. He reportedly assured them that they will be provided a stay in Iran. But soon after they landed in Iran on May 1, they were kidnapped.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore, said the families.

The agent from Hoshiarpur who sent the men abroad is reportedly missing.