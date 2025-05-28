Amid widespread protests over his claim that Kannada originated from Tamil, Kamal Haasan clarified that his comment was made ‘out of love’, saying politicians, including himself, are unqualified to speak on linguistic history.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan has responded to the backlash over his recent comment that 'Kannada was born out of Tamil', saying his words were spoken 'out of love' and not intended to hurt anyone.

Facing a storm of protests across Karnataka and bipartisan criticism from both the BJP and the Congress, Haasan clarified that linguistic history is best left to experts and not politicians, including himself.

“What I said was said out of love, and a lot of historians have taught me language history. I didn’t mean anything by it,” Haasan said in a statement on Monday evening. “Tamil Nadu is a state where a Menon has been our Chief Minister, a Reddy has been our Chief Minister, a Tamil has been our CM, and even a Kannadiga Iyengar has been our CM.”

Haasan added, “Politicians are not qualified to talk about language. They don’t have the qualifications to talk about it, including me. Let us leave such in-depth discussions to historians, archaeologists, and language experts.”

Political firestorm and protests

The row began after Haasan, while addressing the Dravidian roots of southern languages, remarked that Kannada was born from Tamil. The comment was quickly condemned by Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, who accused Haasan of “disrespecting Kannada” to promote Tamil. Vijayendra demanded an “unconditional apology to Kannadigas.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also criticised the actor, saying, “Kannada has a very long history... Kamal Haasan doesn’t know.”

Meanwhile, protests broke out across Karnataka. Activists from pro-Kannada organisations like Karnataka Rakshana Vedike burned Haasan’s posters and staged demonstrations in Bengaluru, Hubballi, Mysuru, Belagavi, and other cities. The organisation also lodged a police complaint against the actor in Bengaluru.

The backlash comes at a crucial time, with Haasan’s new film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, expected to release soon. The Kannada film industry has reportedly discussed a potential ban on Haasan's films in the state.

Language and identity

Kamal Haasan’s remarks have reignited long-standing linguistic sensitivities between South Indian states, where languages like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam are deeply tied to regional identity and pride. While Dravidian language scholars often explore shared roots and evolution, public statements on such topics by politicians and celebrities tend to evoke strong reactions.

Haasan’s clarification appears aimed at defusing tensions, even as cultural groups in Karnataka continue to demand a formal apology.