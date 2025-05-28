Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the affection conveyed through the documentary is directed towards the party. He reflected on the potential criticism faced by the organisers and emphasized that his achievements are not solely due to personal merit but are a product of the party's efforts. The Kerala CM affirmed his alignment with the party's goals throughout its various phases. This response followed the release of a documentary by the Secretariat Employees Association praising Pinarayi Vijayan.

He corrected a detail about his mother's name, stating that her true name is Alakatt Kalyani. He acknowledged the documentary's expression of affection towards the party and the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Vijayan addressed the personal attacks he faces, attributing them to his affiliation with the party and the front. He further noted that both criticism and praise stem from his political role.

The documentary, "Pinarayi The Legend," was released by the Kerala Secretariat Employees Association to commemorate the ninth anniversary of the Pinarayi government. Kamal Haasan launched the documentary at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium. The documentary's teaser was released earlier. The 30-minute film, including a song, interweaves the Chief Minister's life and history. This is the first time a service organization has created a documentary about Pinarayi Vijayan. The same organization had previously produced a controversial laudatory song.

Meanwhile, the Secretariat Employees Association clarified that the documentary is not mere praise of Pinarayi Vijayan. P. Honey, President of the association, told Asianet News that the documentary aims to showcase the achievements of the government over the past nine years.

