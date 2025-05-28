Actor Dino Morea was questioned for over seven hours by Mumbai's EOW in the Mithi River desilting scam. Investigators are probing financial links with accused middlemen in a suspected multi-crore money laundering case.

In the visuals, he was seen leaving the EOW office after being questioned for the last seven hours.





According to investigators, financial transactions involving Morea and the main accused, identified as the Joshi and Kadam families, span the years 2018 to 2021. Although company records do not show any formal link between Morea and the firms under scrutiny, bank statements indicate he is part of the financial trail.

"We have recovered documents and multiple bank records. There are around seven to eight bank accounts and several companies involved," as per senior EOW official.

Dino Morea's name appears in certain transaction flows tied to these entities. The agency is particularly looking into two companies UBO Rides and Vodar India Ltd which share the same registered address and have common directors, all from the same family.

Notably, Kadam's wife and a person named Santino are listed as part of UBO Rides, as per EOW official.

Dino Morea and accused Kadam-Joshi knew each other for 25 years.

“Why Dino Morea received or was part of these transactions, which appear to be commission-based, is being questioned”

The EOW suspects Kadam acted as a middleman between contractors and other stakeholders, with financial flows possibly pointing toward money laundering or circular transactions.

Several individuals linked to the case are currently out on anticipatory bail, while others remain absconding. A detailed forensic audit of the financial data is underway, and the report is expected within 30 days, as per the EOW official.

Investigators stress that while the paperwork does not list Morea as a formal partner or director in the companies involved, the financial linkages discovered raise serious questions. The probe now hinges on matching these findings with bank statements and digital evidence.

Morea has not been named an accused as of now, but the investigation remains open, and further rounds of questioning are likely, as per the EOW official.

Earlier this month, the EOW arrested two alleged middlemen, Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi, in connection with the scam. Both individuals have been produced in court and are currently in judicial custody.

The two were among 13 people booked by the EOW of Mumbai Police in connection with the alleged fraud. There are allegations that the accused charged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) inflated amounts for dredging and other equipment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Morea will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5'. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 6 later this year.