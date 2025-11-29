JD(S) MLA Nikhil Kumaraswamy attacked Karnataka's Congress govt, mocking a Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar meeting by saying the party is 'united only for breakfast'. He alleged the leadership tussle has stalled governance and hurt public welfare.

Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Congress in Karnataka, alleging that the party's ongoing leadership tussle has come at the cost of governance and public welfare. His remarks came as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a high-profile breakfast meeting in Bengaluru aimed at easing tensions within the party.

Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy mocked the meeting, saying the Congress was "united only for breakfast" but deeply divided on all other matters. "Today, the Congress is serving idlis. They are united over breakfast, but, unfortunately, the party is divided as a whole. The people of Karnataka are suffering because of this instability," he said.

Governance Failures and Unfulfilled Promises

He alleged that despite securing a strong mandate of 136 seats, the Congress had failed to deliver on its pre-poll promises. "They had given around 540 promises, out of which only nine have been fulfilled. Yet they claim they've completed 239. On the other hand, the state is burdened with a debt of three lakh crore," he said.

Citing issues ranging from distress in Kalyana Karnataka to inadequate support for farmers during heavy rains, JD(S) leader accused the government of ignoring urgent matters. "Thousands of issues need attention, but instead we are discussing leadership quarrels," he added.

Bengaluru's Crumbling Infrastructure

The JD(S) leader also highlighted Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure, describing it as a stark contrast to the city's reputation as India's Silicon Valley. "From the past year, all we've been saying is: someone please close the potholes. Even the BBMP admits that 10,000-15,000 potholes have been registered," he said.

He pointed to major companies leaving Bengaluru and complaints from industry leaders about worsening commute conditions. "Kharge ji has to answer why investors are walking away," he remarked.

Congress Leadership Seeks Truce

Nikhil Kumaraswamy also referenced the Congress's internal tension over the Chief Minister's post, asserting that "nobody cares who sits in the CM's or Deputy CM's chair - only Karnataka's development matters."

Meanwhile, the Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar breakfast meeting was aimed at cooling tempers ahead of consultations with the Congress high command. Both leaders maintained they would abide by whatever decision the central leadership takes. (ANI)