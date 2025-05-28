Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, the newly appointed president of Assam Congress, has said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations of Pakistan links are part of a "C-grade Bollywood cinema" that is "going to flop badly".

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday levelled fresh serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of maintaining proximity with the Pakistani establishment. The accusations come after Gogoi admitted to visiting Pakistan.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress MP, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that Gaurav Gogoi's acceptance of visiting Pakistan is not the end but the 'beginning of a serious issue.'

Sarma said that the Assam government will publicise related evidence on September 10 once the Special Investigation Team submits its report.

"Finally, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has admitted that he visited Pakistan. But let us be very clear -- this is just the beginning, not the end. What lies ahead is far more serious. There exists every reasonable ground, supported by credible inputs and documented information, to suggest that Gogoi has maintained proximity with the Pakistani establishment," posted Sarma on X.

The Assam government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter, which is expected to conclude its inquiry by September 10. The government has promised to make the findings public, citing transparency and accountability.

"The Government of Assam, committed to transparency and accountability, will make everything public on September 10, once the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concludes its comprehensive inquiry. The people of Assam and the nation deserve the truth -- and they shall have it, in full. But the people will also not forget -- nor forgive -- the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for deliberately promoting such a dangerous and compromised individual into the public life of our country," his post added.

Sarma's statement has sparked a political controversy, with the Congress party facing flak for allegedly promoting a "dangerous and compromised" individual.

This comes after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi publicly acknowledged his visit to Pakistan over a decade ago and clarified that the 2013 trip was tied to his wife's professional assignment.

Wife went for climate project, I visited once: Gaurav Gogoi on Pak link claim

Speaking at a press conference, Gogoi said, “About 14-15 years ago, my wife, who is a well-known expert in public policy, worked on an international project in South Asia focused on climate change. She spent one year in Pakistan before returning to India around 2012-13. Since then, she has continued her work and took a job in India in 2015.”

"Around 2013, I remember going with her once. This subject is being used against me for defamation by the ruling party. This is because their daily bread is defaming someone. With this subject, they are making a C-grade cinema, which they have announced to release on September 10. This is going to prove a flop. The people of Assam know," said Gogoi.

Adding further, Gogoi said, “I have a question for them (ruling party), that if my wife and I have done any wrong, gone against the law or engaged in any illegal activity, then who was at the centre back then, 11-12 years ago? What was the central government and its probe agencies doing all this time?”

"Everybody knows that specific protocols and security measures are in place while crossing borders, whether crossing the border and arriving in Pakistan or vice versa. I am a leader of the opposition party. I speak my mind in the Parliament, and everybody can access my biodata and CV. There is only a year left for the polls, and the only aim of the ruling party was to create apprehension in our party's leadership. Our party has completely rejected this," he added.

This comes a day after Congress appointed party leader Gaurav Gogoi as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, along with three other working presidents, including Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey and Pradip Sarkar.

In a press release dated May 26, the All-India Congress Committee stated, “Congress President has appointed the President and Working Presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee as follows, with immediate effect. President Gaurav Gogoi; Working Presidents---Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, Pradip Sarkar.”

Earlier, CM Sarma had said, “Gaurav Gogoi had gone to Pakistan on the invitation of ISI. For the first time, I want to say that he went to Pakistan at the invitation of ISI. We have that document. He went there to receive training.”

The Chief Minister further claimed that Gogoi's visit was facilitated not by Pakistan's Ministry of External Affairs or Cultural Ministry, but by Pakistan's Home Department, making it a matter of serious national concern.

"Gaurav Gogoi went there after receiving the letter from the Pakistan Home Department. He went there following the invitation of the Pakistan government. Not External Affairs, Cultural Ministry, he went there at the invitation of the Pakistan Home Department," Sarma claimed, adding It is a ‘serious matter...more considerable action will be taken.’

Strongly refuting Assam Chief Minister's "absurd" allegation that he visited Pakistan on the invitation of ISI, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi called Himanta Biswa Sarma "troll" and said the script followed by the BJP leader is “worse than a B-grade film.”

Responding to the CM's remarks, Gogoi, in a series of posts on X, stated, “I am worried about the health of the Chief Minister of Assam. For some reason best known to him, I have been on his radar since my entry into Assam. He has made many baseless remarks about me in the past 13 years. The most recent one borders on insanity and the absurd.”

"It is often said that when something is bothering at home, it reflects in the person's mental state. We will ensure that after 2026, he gets to have some rest. The script the Chief Minister follows is worse than a B-grade film. To cover up one lie, a person has to say countless lies. That is exactly what the Chief Minister is doing," Gogoi said.