Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan called AI a "basic necessity" like the internet, highlighting its inevitability and potential in transforming Indian education. PadhAI Conclave explored AI literacy, policy readiness, and innovation in education.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday, while speaking at the 'PadhAI: Conclave on AI in Education', organised by the Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), said that AI was both inevitable and essential.

"Just like the internet, AI has become a basic necessity," Pradhan said. Speaking at the Conclave, Pradhan shared his thoughts on AI's transformative potential in reshaping the Indian education system.

Pradhan said that there are hardly any higher education institutions in India where AI is not discussed. He described AI as both inevitable and essential: “Just like the internet, AI has become a basic necessity.”

The Union Minister added that increasing access to technology has created a highway of empowerment in students' lives.

He expressed optimism that India could effectively leverage AI, and said, “India's human intelligence has the power to transform any emerging technology into an indigenous innovation.”

Pradhan shared the policy action required to prepare for the technological change, outlining efforts to build mass-scale AI literacy and support innovation in AI.

Pradhan commended the Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) for hosting this timely and much-needed policy dialogue.

Chamu Krishna Shastri, Chairman of the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, Ministry of Education, also addressed the Padh AI Conclave and said there is a critical need to strengthen the role of Indian languages in the AI ecosystem. He added that AI should be purposeful and contextual.

Padh AI Conclave, spread over two days, brought forward diverse insights on the role of AI in shaping the future of Indian education.

Speakers examined how AI is expanding learning beyond classrooms, transforming higher education, and the bottlenecks in the existing institutions.

CPRG is a policy research think tank that aims to promote responsive and participatory policy-making. As an Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)-recognised institution, it has established itself as a leading voice in technology policy through its 'Future of Society' initiative.