India’s Akashteer air defence system and upgraded L-70 guns intercepted every drone and missile during Pakistan’s May 9–10 aerial assault, showcasing India’s shift to automated, indigenous, and highly coordinated air warfare dominance.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: Akashteer unleashed: How India's invisible shield crushed Pakistan’s deadliest drone and missile attack
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: 'Terrorists spoke to masterminds in Pakistan': Misri briefs Parliament panel on Pahalgam probe
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed a parliamentary panel on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, highlighting Pakistan’s terror nexus and reaffirming India’s conventional military response.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: Amit Shah launches revamped OCI portal to enhance digital services for Indian diaspora
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a redesigned OCI portal in Delhi to improve digital services for overseas citizens of India. The new platform addresses past issues and offers a smoother, more efficient user experience.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: BJP releases Operation Sindoor song featuring PM Modi, India's military strength, Pahalgam attack site (WATCH)
BJP released a patriotic song video featuring PM Modi, soldiers, and defence prowess to mark Operation Sindoor. The video honours the Pahalgam terror victims and showcases India’s military response against terror camps in Pakistan.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: Is Shashi Tharoor headed for a key foreign affairs role in the Modi Govt?
Tharoor, arriving at Parliament for the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee meeting, avoided controversial questions. He announced that his delegation would leave on Saturday, with the first visit being to Guinea and the final one to the US.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: Why Indians are slamming Real Engineering's ISRO video. All you need to know about 'wrong' India map controversy
Real Engineering's YouTube video on ISRO faced backlash in India for showing a distorted map. While many praised the content, others felt the map disrespected India’s sovereignty, sparking a debate on geopolitical sensitivity in global media.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: BCCI secretary BREAKS silence amid reports of Team India pulling out of Asia Cup 2025
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: 35-year-old woman killed as wall collapses, 100 houses flooded as Bengaluru rains bring traffic to a halt
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: P Chidambaram questions Haryana Police over Ashoka University professor's arrest over Op Sindoor post
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram questioned the Haryana Police over the arrest of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad for his Operation Sindoor post, asking which part of his tweet was objectionable or unlawful.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: Shashi Tharoor-led delegation to visit Georgetown, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, and US
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed strong objection to the central government choosing only one party MP out its four nominations for the all party-delegations formed to mobilise global support on Operation Sindoor.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee lands in trouble over new video depicting Sikh history; here's why
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has filed a complaint against him and sought a review of his YouTube account for “repeated offenses that hurt religious sentiments.”
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: Traffic fines in India tops Rs 12,000 crore, exceeding GDP of several small nations: Report
A recent survey report by CARS24 has revealed that traffic violation fines imposed in India have surpassed the GDP of many small nations.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: 'I was asked to send pics, videos of Sirsa Air Force Station', says Haryana man held for spying for Pak
In a video confession following his arrest, Tarif admitted to multiple visits to Pakistan and interactions with Pakistani officials, including providing them with SIM cards.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: UK High Court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea in PNB fraud case amid CBI push for extradition
The UK High Court has denied bail to Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 1 billion Punjab National Bank fraud case, rejecting his latest application during a hearing on Thursday, May 15.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: ED arrests ex-UCO Bank chairman Subodh Kumar Goel in Delhi in bank fraud case
ED has arrested Subodh Kumar Goel, ex-Chairman and Managing Director of UCO Bank, from his residence in New Delhi in connection with an ongoing investigation against Concast Steel and Power Ltd (CSPL) and others in a bank fraud case.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: Punjab Police foil espionage bid, arrest 2 for leaking Army info on Op Sindoor to ISI, recover arms
In a major counter-espionage operation, the Gurdaspur Police apprehended two individuals for leaking sensitive military information related to Operation Sindoor, officials said on Monday.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: 'Deeply concerned': PM Modi wishes Biden a speedy recovery after aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished former US President Joe Biden a “quick and full recovery” following his diagnosis with advanced prostate cancer. Biden’s illness has prompted global concern and support from leaders including Obama and Trump.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: Procedural lapse, cruel treatment: Probe into Kerala Dalit woman's allegations reveal police brutality
Bindu worked for only three days at the complainant's house. Her family was not informed when she was taken into custody. She was denied even basic rights like informing her family and receiving calls from her children.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: Rahul Gandhi's renewed attack on Jaishankar over 'IAF aircraft loss' fuels political row, BJP hits back
Rahul Gandhi escalates attack on EAM Jaishankar over Operation Sindoor, triggering political outrage with questions on IAF aircraft losses.
India News Today LIVE Updates on May 19: Congress alleges govt forewarned Pakistan ahead of Operation Sindoor, calls it national security risk
Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday raised serious concerns over the government's handling of national security issues during a media briefing.