Thiruvananthapuram: A Special Branch investigation into the mental harassment of a Dalit woman by the police over a false theft accusation has revealed serious lapses. The report finds grave shortcomings in the police's handling of the case, stating that they failed to follow even basic procedures. The SI of Peroorkada station has been suspended based on a preliminary report from the Special Branch. The Commissioner stated that further action will be taken after a detailed report from the Cantonment ACP.

On April 23, Bindu, a resident of Peroorkada, was taken into police custody after being accused of stealing a necklace from the house where she worked. Despite pleading with the police that she was innocent, the SI and his team allegedly exerted their authority over the Dalit woman.

The report reveals that the police acted without investigating Bindu's background after receiving the complaint. Bindu has no prior criminal record and had worked at the complainant's house for only three days. Her family was not informed when she was taken into custody, and she was denied even basic rights like receiving calls from her children. This is a serious procedural lapse. Despite no need for overnight custody, she was kept at the station. The complainant informed the police the next morning that the necklace had been found in a dustbin inside the house. However, Bindu was not informed of this. The police released her only after her relatives arrived around 11 am.

The Peroorkada police's treatment of Bindu was cruel, violating the law against taking women into custody at night for questioning. She was subjected to nearly 20 hours of harsh interrogation without even being given water. The police threatened to implicate her daughters if she didn't confess to the theft.



The issue became severe when Bindu alleged that Kerala Chief Minister's personal secretary P Sasi ignored her complaint and behaved in a high-handed manner. She alleged that she was told to approach the court if she had a complaint. “They compared her situation to a household theft, saying the police would be called if a complaint was filed. This humiliation from the Chief Minister's office was inflicted on me despite obtaining prior permission to visit the office. My lawyer was present with me,” Bindu stated.