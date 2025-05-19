Real Engineering's YouTube video on ISRO faced backlash in India for showing a distorted map. While many praised the content, others felt the map disrespected India’s sovereignty, sparking a debate on geopolitical sensitivity in global media.

A recent video by the popular YouTube channel Real Engineering, titled "The Unlikely Rise of the Indian Space Program", has sparked a major controversy in India. The video, meant to praise ISRO’s space achievements, received backlash for showing a distorted map of India that excluded key Indian territories like Jammu and Kashmir.

While the video lauded ISRO’s efficiency and innovation, many Indian viewers were upset that it showed an “incomplete” map, which they felt disrespected India’s sovereignty. The issue snowballed across Indian social media platforms, with users accusing the creator of promoting a Western bias and ignoring India’s territorial claims.

How the backlash started

The video was well-researched, beautifully narrated, and praised for its visuals and storytelling. But just seconds of inaccurate map usage triggered angry reactions. Many users argued that even if the technical content was good, the map error couldn’t be overlooked, especially on such a sensitive topic.

What Real Engineering said

Reacting to the criticism, the creator of Real Engineering said he was disappointed by the backlash. He clarified that the video took two months to make and cost tens of thousands of dollars.

He defended the map shown, stating it was based on internationally recognised borders, not a personal opinion. He added that it was unfair to expect YouTubers to navigate complex geopolitical disputes and insisted that the reaction focused on a “non-issue” rather than the video’s broader intent to celebrate India’s success in space.

Praise amid criticism

Despite the backlash, the video received considerable praise. Many YouTube users highlighted the clever detailing of ISRO’s Mars mission strategy, including how the team adjusted the launch plan using a smaller rocket.

As one comment put it:

“The fact that they designed the Mars probe in a way that it could still launch on a smaller backup rocket is great management.”

Another viewer wrote:

“Watched this video after seeing the backlash on the maps shown. If that was your takeaway from a few moments in a 1/2 hour video praising India’s space agency you need to step back and reevaluate.”

Another comment summed up the disappointment:

“I came for the drama. But the video was better.”

Some, like the user @GeneralMechanicsPhysics, stood by the channel, saying:

“There has been overwhelming support for your work from many Indians who appreciate you highlighting our country’s scientific achievements.”