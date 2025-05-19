Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a redesigned OCI portal in Delhi to improve digital services for overseas citizens of India. The new platform addresses past issues and offers a smoother, more efficient user experience.

The launch marks a significant step in the government's efforts to modernise citizen services for the Indian diaspora.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the new portal has been developed in response to rapid technological advancements over the past decade and feedback from existing OCI cardholders regarding issues with the previous system.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah today launched the new Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal in New Delhi. In light of significant technological advancements over the past decade and feedback received from OCI cardholders, a new OCI portal has been developed to address existing shortcomings and enhance the user experience," said the MHA in a statement.

Officials stated that the revamped platform addresses existing shortcomings and is designed to offer a more user-friendly, efficient, and seamless interface for individuals of Indian origin residing overseas.

The OCI card is issued to people of Indian origin who have obtained citizenship in another country, allowing them lifelong visa-free travel to India and certain economic and educational rights. Over the years, the demand for improved digital services and more responsive systems has grown with the increasing number of OCI holders globally.

With this launch, the Ministry of Home Affairs continues its push toward a digitally empowered governance framework, especially for Indians living abroad.