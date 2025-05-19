BJP released a patriotic song video featuring PM Modi, soldiers, and defence prowess to mark Operation Sindoor. The video honours the Pahalgam terror victims and showcases India’s military response against terror camps in Pakistan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a powerful patriotic video on Operation Sindoor, showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Indian soldiers, fighter jets, and defence equipment, set against the backdrop of India’s recent military strikes in Pakistan.

The video, shared on BJP’s official X handle, features BJP leader and Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari singing a rousing song that celebrates India's military might and unity. With lines like “30 लाख सैनिक के पीछे, 150 करोड़ हिंदुस्तानी” (Behind 3 million soldiers stand 1.5 billion Indians), the lyrics evoke national pride and determination. The caption declares, “#OperationSindoor जारी है...” (Operation Sindoor is ongoing), reinforcing the message that India’s mission to punish terrorism is far from over.

Glimpses from the battlefield

The music video includes scenes of Indian fighter jets flying across skies, visuals of tanks and armed forces on patrol, and a brief but emotional tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. It draws a direct connection between the attack and India's strong response, with symbolic references to the nation’s resolve to stand united behind its forces.

Latest Operation Sindoor video updates

The BJP’s musical release comes days after official sources shared more drone footage and images of the aftermath of India’s precision strikes under Operation Sindoor. The videos showed key terror camps destroyed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and parts of Pakistan’s Punjab province. According to defence officials, nearly 100 terrorists were eliminated in the May 7 retaliatory strike.

The footage also revealed the use of indigenous weapons and guided bombs deployed with pinpoint accuracy, underlining the success of the operation without civilian casualties. The Indian Air Force has maintained that the mission was based on real-time intelligence following the Pahalgam attack.

The Pahalgam terror attack

Operation Sindoor was launched after a gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, in which 26 people, including a Nepali citizen, lost their lives. Intelligence inputs pointed to terror outfits operating from across the border, prompting India to carry out surgical precision strikes on May 7.

The strikes were carried out using jets, drones, and missiles, targeting camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This marked one of the most extensive cross-border counter-terror operations in recent years, drawing both domestic support and international attention.

As Operation Sindoor continues, political messaging, military updates, and cultural tributes like this anthem are shaping public perception of India’s stance on national security and counter-terrorism.