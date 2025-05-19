Tharoor, arriving at Parliament for the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee meeting, avoided controversial questions. He announced that his delegation would leave on Saturday, with the first visit being to Guinea and the final one to the US.

Delhi: Rumors are intensifying that Shashi Tharoor may be offered a high-level position in the central government, potentially dealing with international relations. It is learnt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken directly with Tharoor about this. Within the Congress party, demands are growing for Tharoor to relinquish his party positions. Arriving at Parliament for a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee, Tharoor told the media he would not comment on the controversies.

While seemingly at odds with the Congress leadership, Tharoor appears to be growing closer to the central government. Information suggests that the government is looking to utilise Tharoor's expertise in foreign affairs. There are indications that PM Modi has spoken to Tharoor directly about this.

The Prime Minister is reportedly keen on appointing Tharoor to a diplomatic post involving international relations. An honorary position would not require Tharoor to resign his MP seat. If it's not a political position, disqualification criteria wouldn't apply. However, Congress is unlikely to agree to this. They are closely watching Tharoor's moves.

Congress leaders have reportedly asked the AICC leadership to demand Tharoor's removal as chairman of the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee. There is also pressure to remove him from the Working Committee for repeated breaches of discipline. The majority sentiment is that he should stop working for the BJP while in Congress.

Tharoor, arriving at Parliament for the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee meeting, avoided controversial questions. He announced that his delegation would leave on Saturday, with the first visit being to Guinea and the final one to the US.

Upon arriving in the US, Tharoor is reportedly attempting to meet Donald Trump directly to pressure him to change the US stance. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge had reportedly informed Tharoor that only those designated by the party should go. Although Tharoor stated he was invited as the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Standing Committee, the leadership did not consider it. Meanwhile, coordinating minister Kiran Rijiju clarified that no political party was asked to nominate leaders for the delegation, and that parties were only informed about the trip.