Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished former US President Joe Biden who was diagnosed with prostate cancer a "quick and full recovery."

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Deeply concerned to hear about @JoeBiden's health. Extend our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery. Our thoughts are with Dr. Jill Biden and the family."

<br>PM Modi's statement comes after Biden's office revealed that the 82-year-old former president was diagnosed with an "aggressive form of prostate cancer" that spread to the bone. He is currently reviewing treatment options with his family.</p><p>According to a statement from Biden's office, the diagnosis followed the discovery of a prostate nodule after he reported worsening urinary symptoms, with tests confirming a high-grade cancer with a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5), indicating metastasis to the bone.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the statement read. </p><p>Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama said that he and his wife, Michelle Obama, are praying for a "fast and full recovery" of Biden. Obama expressed confidence that Biden will fight this challenge with his “trademark resolve and grace.”</p><p>"Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery," Obama posted on X.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Michelle and I are thinking of the entire Biden family. Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace. We pray for a fast and full recovery.</p><p>— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) <a href="https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1924252774415351999?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 18, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p><script src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"> <br>US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) expressed his sadness over former US President Joe Biden's recent prostate cancer diagnosis, extending his best wishes for a speedy recovery.</p><p>"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.</p>