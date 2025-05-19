In a video confession following his arrest, Tarif admitted to multiple visits to Pakistan and interactions with Pakistani officials, including providing them with SIM cards.

One person was arrested in Haryana's Nuh for allegedly spying for Pakistan. Intelligence agencies have busted another Pakistani spy network. This was the second arrest in two days in Nuh on charges of espionage. The accused was identified as Tarif, from the village of Kangarka under the jurisdiction of the Taoru police station.

Taoru police have registered a case against three individuals, including two staff members of the Pakistani Embassy, and have launched an investigation.

The police are interrogating the accused and have recovered a mobile phone from him. This arrest follows the earlier arrest of Armaan from the village of Rajaka two days ago.

Nuh Police have registered charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and sections related to sedition against the accused Mohammad Tarif, Pakistani national Asif Baloch, posted at the Pakistan High Commission, and Jafar. The arrested accused has been presented before the court and remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

‘Was asked to go to Sirsa airbase, click pictures, videos and share to them’

In a video confession following his arrest, Tarif admitted to multiple visits to Pakistan and interactions with Pakistani officials, including providing them with SIM cards. He also confessed to engaging with a Pakistani officer who allegedly accepted money from him and demanded sensitive information.

"I went to the Pakistan Embassy in 2018 for my Visa. A Pakistani officer interviewed me. He took my number and said he would tell other details on Phone. He called me after three-four days and said, if you want a visa, give me two new Sims. I bought two new Sims from Nuh, and then I went to that Pakistan Embassy and met that officer. He issued me the Visa after I gave him the Sims," he claimed.

"Then I left for Pakistan. When I returned from Pakistan, he again called me. He said that send some people who need a Pakistani Visa then we will distribute the money among us. Then I referred 8-10 people to him for visas. We shared the money among us," he further added.

"He called me in 2024 and said, you have work here; come to the Pakistan embassy. He then introduced me to another officer named Jafar and said I may get transfer soon so get in touch with him. Then Jafar took my number and contacted me after a few days. He also asked me to get two new Sims. Then he called me and said, you have to do something for us and we'll pay you in lakhs. He asked me to go to Sirsa airbase and click pictures and videos and send them to them," he further claimed.

In the past few days, several people, including Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of Hisar, Haryana, were arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen.