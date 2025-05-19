Reports circulated about India withdrawing from the Asia Cup 2025 due to tensions with Pakistan. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed these rumors, stating no decision has been made and their focus remains on IPL and the England tour.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia reacted to the reports of Team India’s withdrawal from the Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled to take place in September. As per the report by The Indian Express, the source close to BCCI stated that the board informed the Asian Cricket Council about their decision to withdraw from the Men’s Asia Cup 2025 despite India being the host of the tournament.

The report further added that the BCCI also decided to opt out of the Emerging Women’s Asia Cup, which will take place in Sri Lanka. The stand by the Indian board was reportedly to isolate Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and cross border tensions, reflecting prevailing national sentiment and reluctance to engage in sporting events.

A source close to BCCI told The Indian Express that they are not willing to participate in the tournaments conducted by ACC when its president is Pakistan chairman and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, highlighting the sentiment of the nation after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devajit Saikia dismisses reports

With the reports sprawling across social media and media platforms, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia issued a statement with regards to India’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025 amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a statement, Saikia stated that dismissed the rumours and reports of India withdrawing from the Men’s Asia Cup, adding that the BCCI has not taken any steps regarding the upcoming ACC events. The secretary added that the board is currently focusing on the IPL and the upcoming India’s Test tour of England and any discussion with regards to ACC events will be announced by the board.

"Since this morning, it has come to our notice about some news items about BCCI's decision not to participate in Asia Cup and Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both ACC's events. Such news is devoid of any truth as till now, BCCI has not even discussed or taken any such steps regarding the ensuing ACC events, let alone writing anything to the ACC. At this stage, our prime focus is on the ongoing IPL and subsequent England series, both men and women.” Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

"The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion at any level, hence any news or report on that is purely speculative and imaginary. It may be said that BCCI, as and when any discussion on any ACC events takes place and any important decision is reached, the same will be announced through media," he added.

India are defending Asia Cup champions

India are not only the hosts for the Asia Cup, but defending champions of the tournament after clinching their eighth title by defeating Sri Lanka in the final in 2023. India played all their fixtures in Sri Lanka after the BCCI refused to send the team to Pakistan, the host of the tournament, due to security concerns and political tensions between two nations.

Apart from India and Pakistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, and Oman are supposed to be part of the tournament. The upcoming edition of the Asia Cup will take place in T20 format, keeping in mind next year’s T20 World Cup.

Apart from the Asia Cup, India also received hosting rights for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup and Men’s T20 World Cup. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that women’s team would not travel to India for the World Cup and would seek hybrid model to ensure Pakistan's participation, proposing that their matches be held at a neutral venue outside India.