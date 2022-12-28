Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India COVID scare: 39 passengers from abroad test positive in 2 days; Health Minister to visit airport

    At least 39 international passengers have been found positive for COVID out of 6,000 tested in 2 days. Following this, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to visit Delhi airport on Thursday.

    Out of 6,000 tests conducted in only two days, at least 39 overseas travellers tested positive for COVID, according to reports. The Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to visit the airport in Delhi on Thursday to take stock of the situation. The government had said random tests will be conducted on two per of people at international arrival section.

    Reports further suggest that starting next week, the government is going to make it necessary for travellers travelling from China and five other countries to have negative RT-PCR results. The sources said that from the next week, foreign travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Singapore may be required to fill out "air suvidha" forms and submit to RT-PCR testing performed 72 hours earlier.

    The government has issued a notice and instructed states and Union territories to get ready for any situation as a result of an increase in COVID-19 instances in various nations, notably China and South Korea.

    On Tuesday, mock drills were conducted at medical facilities all over India to assess operational preparedness to handle any spike in COVID-19 infection. According to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the nation must be vigilant and prepared since cases are increasing globally. 

    "To make sure there is no COVID surge in country, PM Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing, if at all COVID cases increase," Mandaviya had said.  

    The latest spike in cases is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

