Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi's mother hospitalised: Read Ahmedabad hospital's full statement

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated last night. The hospital has said her condition is stable.  Read the full statement here.
     

    PM Modi mother Heeraben hospitalised Read Ahmedabad hospital full statement gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 5:25 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after her health deteriorated. The hospital has said Heeraben Modi’s condition is stable.

    In a press statement, the hospital said: “UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad hospital's spokesperson hereby informing that Hon'ble Prime Minister's Mother is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad & her health condition is stable."

    Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, and K Kailashnathan, his chief principal secretary, arrived at the hospital to check on her condition.

    Also Read | PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, reaches hospital to meet ailing mother; check details

    Police sources claim that the Ahmedabad airport region has been designated a drone no-fly zone, and security has also been increased. When PM Modi was in Gujarat for the recent state elections, he recently paid a visit to his mother. 

    He had also visited her on her 99th birthday in June. To mark her centenary entry, PM Modi had written an emotional blog titled 'Mother'. The Prime Minister Modi said in his blog post that his mother taught him that it was possible to understand things without receiving a formal education. “My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers,” he said in the emotional post.

    Also read: PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad; check details

    Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has extended full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prayed for his mother Heeraben’s speedy recovery.

    In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said he supports the PM in this difficult time and prayed for a quick recovery for his mother. “The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon,” he tweeted in Hindi. 

    Also read: Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report

     

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Won t tolerate anyone's claim over Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis - adt

    Won't tolerate anyone's claim over Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

    PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, reaches hospital to meet ailing mother; check details AJR

    PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, reaches hospital to meet ailing mother; check details

    17-year-old girl found dead with throat slit in Kerala; youth held AJR

    17-year-old girl found dead with throat slit in Kerala; youth held

    Beware Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving - adt

    Beware, Mumbaikars! Police to bring back its breath analyser test to detect drunk driving

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report AJR

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report

    Recent Stories

    Won t tolerate anyone's claim over Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis - adt

    Won't tolerate anyone's claim over Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

    Avatar The Way of Water James Cameron film worldwide box office stands at 1.03 billion RBA

    Avatar: The Way of Water: James Cameron’s film worldwide box office stands at $1.03 billion

    PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, reaches hospital to meet ailing mother; check details AJR

    PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, reaches hospital to meet ailing mother; check details

    Tunisha Sharma death case: BJP MLA says that late actress's death should, be assessed from Love Jihad angle vma

    Tunisha Sharma death case: BJP MLA says that late actress's death should, be assessed from Love Jihad angle

    iPhone 15 to Google Pixel Fold more 5 most awaited smartphones of 2023 gcw

    iPhone 15 to Google Pixel Fold & more: 5 most-awaited smartphones of 2023

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon