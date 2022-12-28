PM Modi's mother hospitalised: Read Ahmedabad hospital's full statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated last night. The hospital has said her condition is stable. Read the full statement here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi was on Wednesday admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after her health deteriorated. The hospital has said Heeraben Modi’s condition is stable.

In a press statement, the hospital said: “UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad hospital's spokesperson hereby informing that Hon'ble Prime Minister's Mother is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad & her health condition is stable."

Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, and K Kailashnathan, his chief principal secretary, arrived at the hospital to check on her condition.

Also Read | PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad, reaches hospital to meet ailing mother; check details

Police sources claim that the Ahmedabad airport region has been designated a drone no-fly zone, and security has also been increased. When PM Modi was in Gujarat for the recent state elections, he recently paid a visit to his mother.

He had also visited her on her 99th birthday in June. To mark her centenary entry, PM Modi had written an emotional blog titled 'Mother'. The Prime Minister Modi said in his blog post that his mother taught him that it was possible to understand things without receiving a formal education. “My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers,” he said in the emotional post.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad; check details

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has extended full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prayed for his mother Heeraben’s speedy recovery.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said he supports the PM in this difficult time and prayed for a quick recovery for his mother. “The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Also read: Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report