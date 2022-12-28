Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report

    On Tuesday, the CBI submitted the referral report in the court. Last year, the CBI had taken over the investigation into cases against Chandy, former Union minister KC Venugopal and other politicians related to allegations of sexual exploitation by the accused woman.

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 3:58 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a report in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram giving clean chit to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in the sexual exploitation allegation levelled by a prime accused woman in the sensational solar scam.

    On Tuesday, the CBI submitted the referral report in the court. Last year, the CBI had taken over the investigation into cases against Chandy, former Union minister KC Venugopal and other politicians related to allegations of sexual exploitation by the accused woman.

    Also read: Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29

    The cases against the six persons, including former Kerala CM, were registered over the last few years and investigated by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police based on a complaint by the woman, an accused in the multi-crore solar panel scam during the UDF government, that she was sexually exploited by them in 2012.

    The CPI(M)-led Kerala government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the cases in early 2021. The opposition Congress had dubbed the move as "politically motivated", saying the LDF government could not find anything against the party leaders and took the decision as elections were around the corner.

    According to reports, the CBI probe has found that there was no basis for the woman's allegation against Chandy as there was no evidence to prove that she had gone to the official residence of then Chief Minister on that particular day.

    Also read: Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know

    The CBI has also found that it was a fabricated case, reports further said.

    In a letter to the police commissioner on July 19, 2013, the woman had levelled charges of sexual misconduct and corruption against several Congress and UDF leaders, including Chandy, some of his ministers and two former Union ministers.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Videocon loan scam: Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29 AJR

    Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore-vpn

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore

    North India may get brief relief from extreme weather fresh cold wave likely from Jan 1 gcw

    North India may get brief relief from extreme weather, fresh cold wave likely from Jan 1

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know - adt

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know

    PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad; check details AJR

    PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad; check details

    Recent Stories

    Toyota launches new MPV Innova HyCross price starts at Rs 18 30 lakhs know specs features gcw

    Toyota launches new MPV Innova HyCross, price starts at Rs 18.30 lakhs

    Festivals Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW RBA

    Festivals, Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW

    Videocon loan scam: Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29 AJR

    Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore-vpn

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin gain big for India in ICC Test Rankings post Bangladesh heroics-ayh

    Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin gain big in ICC Test Rankings post Bangladesh heroics

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon