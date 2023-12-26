Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'India could meet the same fate as Gaza if...': Farooq Abdullah stokes controversy (WATCH)

    Expressing concerns about the absence of talks despite Pakistan's purported readiness, Abdullah warned of potential parallels between India's situation and the conflict-ridden regions of Gaza and Palestine if dialogue isn't sought.

    India could meet the same fate as Gaza if...: Farooq Abdullah stokes controversy AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday (December 26) courted controversy with remarks comparing India's potential fate to the strife in Gaza and Palestine. He cautioned about the consequences if India fails to resolve issues with Pakistan through dialogue.

    Abdullah's statement emphasizes the criticality of fostering relationships with neighboring countries for mutual progress. He referenced former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's assertion about maintaining friendly relations with neighbors, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on issue resolution through dialogue.

    His comments emerge amidst recent unsettling events in Jammu and Kashmir. These incidents include the ambush killing of five Indian Army soldiers, the murder of a retired police officer in Baramulla, and the tragic deaths of three civilians detained by troops for questioning.

    Abdullah criticized claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of its special status, stressing the need for addressing fundamental issues instead of superficial solutions.

    He emphasized that solely relying on security force operations wouldn't suffice in eradicating terrorism. Instead, Abdullah called for a deeper understanding and strategic measures to combat the root causes of terrorism.

    Abdullah mourned the retired police officer's loss, highlighting the tragic circumstances of his shooting. He urged concerted efforts to tackle terrorism effectively through strategic means, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive approach beyond relying solely on force.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
