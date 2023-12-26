Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi celebrates Veer Bal Diwas, honors Sikh martyrs at Bharat Mandapam (WATCH)

    Veer Bal Diwas commemorates the sacrifice of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Shahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, who were martyred under the order of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

    First Published Dec 26, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 26) joined Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Anurag Thakur at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the Veer Bal Diwas programme. This event was marked by a march-past flagged off by the Prime Minister himself.

    During his speech, PM Modi expressed his pleasure at the global recognition of this event, citing its celebration in nations like the UAE, New Zealand, and Australia. He emphasized that courage knows no age boundaries and commended the valor on display. The celebration witnessed a vibrant display of Gatka, the Sikh martial art, performed by members of the Sikh Community.

    Veer Bal Diwas commemorates the sacrifice of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Shahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, who were martyred under the order of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage on X, acknowledging the unmatched courage displayed by the Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. He praised their unwavering stance against the oppressive Mughal regime, refusing to forsake their beliefs even in the face of martyrdom.

    The Prime Minister's proclamation of this day as Veer Bal Diwas has extended the tale of their sacrifice across the nation and beyond, as expressed by Amit Shah on social media.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
