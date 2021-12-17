  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's CCI suspends Amazon's 2019 deal with Future Group, slaps fine of Rs 200 crore

    In its 57-page order, the CCI has directed Amazon to pay the monetary penalty within a period of 60 days from the receipt of the order.
     

    India CCI suspends Amazon 2019 deal with Future Group slaps fine of Rs 200 crore gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 7:31 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India's antitrust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) has suspended Amazon's 2019 deal with Future Group and slapped a penalty of Rs 200 crore for concealing information while seeking approval.  In its 57-page order, the CCI has directed Amazon to pay the monetary penalty within a period of 60 days from the receipt of the order. Amazon has suppressed "the actual purpose and particulars" of the 2019 deal and sought to "establish false representation and suppression of material facts", the CCI order reads.  

    The regulatory body said it was now "necessary to examine" the deal afresh and said its approval "shall remain in abeyance" until then. The US e-commerce giant was charged by the complainants, including Future Coupons Private Ltd and the Confederation of All India Traders, of not revealing the intent to indirectly control the parent firm, Future Retail Ltd, through its acquisition of 49 per cent stake in FPCL.

    A month ago, the Delhi High Court had directed the CCI to revoke its approval to the Amazon-Future Coupons deal within two weeks.  Welcoming the CCI's order, traders body CAIT said that it is a landmark order and "Amazon stands fully exposed for its mal-practices, and a bunch of lies at all levels together with continued violation of laws and the rules."

    Also Read | ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials in FEMA violation probe

    Demanding to ban the Amazon portal in India, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the regulatory body has foiled vicious bid of Amazon to control the domestic firms.

    The CCI's ruling came two weeks after the Supreme Court gave Amazon two weeks to file a response in a lawsuit. The CCI issued its decision in response to FCPL's March application, in which the Future Group firm accused Amazon of hiding facts and violating India's foreign direct investment and foreign currency regulations when seeking CCI clearance for Amazon's investment in FCPL in 2019.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 7:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Blaming women for rape; trivializing incident; issuing rape threats: Indian politicians who let tongues loose-ycb

    Blaming women for rape; trivializing incident; issuing rape threats: Indian politicians who let tongues loose

    KR Ramesh Kumar's enjoy rape shocker Karnataka women leaders demand Congress to sack former speaker ycb

    KR Ramesh Kumar's 'enjoy rape' shocker: Karnataka women leaders demand Congress to sack former Speaker

    Punjab Election 2022 Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP seat sharing yet to be decided gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP; seat-sharing yet to be decided

    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up registered vehicle scrapping facility gcw

    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Centre as 101 cases reported in India says avoid non essential travel mass gathering gcw

    'Avoid non-essential travel, mass gathering': Centre as 101 Omicron cases reported in India

    Recent Stories

    Birthday boy John Abraham to Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh, this is where the stars were seen drb

    Birthday boy John Abraham to Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh, this is where the stars were seen

    Akshay Kumar makes fun of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding on The Kapil Sharma Show [Video] scj

    Akshay Kumar makes fun of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding on The Kapil Sharma Show [Video]

    Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Harmanpreet Singh's brace hand India 3-1 win over Pakistan to inch closer to semis-ayh

    Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Harmanpreet Singh's brace hands India 3-1 win vs Pakistan to get closer to semis

    Want to know John Abraham net worth RCB

    Want to know John Abraham’s net worth? Here's how he makes money; read on

    Blaming women for rape; trivializing incident; issuing rape threats: Indian politicians who let tongues loose-ycb

    Blaming women for rape; trivializing incident; issuing rape threats: Indian politicians who let tongues loose

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon