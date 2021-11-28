  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials in FEMA violation probe

    Sources said the officials of these companies have been asked to appear with the documents next week.

    ED summons Amazon India, Future Group officials in FEMA violation probe
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 28, 2021, 6:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Enforcement Directorate has summoned senior executives of Amazon India and Future Group in connection with the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The officials who have been summoned include Amit Agarwal, country head of Amazon India. The officials have been asked to appear by the central agency with regard to a probe into the disputed deal between the two groups. 

    The agency is investigating whether Amazon was in violation of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act when it picked up a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd in 2019. FCPL has a 10 per cent stake in Future Retail, which operates Big Bazaar, Food Bazaar and Easyday retail stores.

    Sources said the officials of these companies have been asked to appear with the documents next week. The Commerce Ministry had asked the ED to take necessary steps for multi-brand retail business against major e-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart. 

    Besides this, the Delhi High Court also made strong observations about Amazon. After this, the ED started an investigation under various sections of FEMA. The High Court had held that American firm Amazon attempted to gain control of Future Retail through certain agreements with the non-listed arm of Future Group. This will be considered a violation of FEMA and Foreign Direct Investment rules. 

    ED sources said that officials of both these firms have been summoned to take the probe forward. An Amazon spokesperson, confirming the receipt of the summons, said that the company is reviewing it and will take necessary steps within the stipulated time. Future Group, meanwhile, did not comment on this. Both firms have been locked in a legal battle over the possible sale of Future Retail. Amazon has contended that its agreement to sell Future Retail to Reliance Retail violates the 2019 investment agreement with Reliance Retail.

    Also Read

    Winter Session: Opposition to turn up heat on PM Modi, seeks apology to the nation over farm laws

    'Threat to law and order': Bengaluru Police don't allow Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2021, 6:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Petrol Diesel Price today November 28: Crude oil price dips yet fuel rates in India remain high

    Petrol, Diesel Price today, November 28: Crude oil price dips yet fuel rates in India remain high

    Petrol diesel price today, November 27: Fuel rates remain unchanged, check latest rates-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 27: Fuel rates remain unchanged, check latest rates

    Gold silver price today, November 27: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 27: Slight change in gold, silver price; check out rates

    Petrol diesel price today, November 26: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 26: No change in fuel costs in India; check latest rates

    Gold silver price today, November 26: Gold remains constant, slight change in silver price; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 26: Gold remains constant, slight change in silver price; check out rates

    Recent Stories

    Vicky Kaushal morning jam on Badshah Jugnu will pupm up your Sunday mood

    Vicky Kaushal’s morning jam on Badshah’s ‘Jugnu’ will pump up your Sunday mood

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha 50s hand Kiwis a 285-run target on Day 4, match report, scorecard-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha 50s hand Kiwis a 285-run target on Day 4

    BJP sweeps Tripura civic elections, decimates Trinamool Congress

    BJP sweeps Tripura civic elections, decimates Trinamool Congress

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details) RCB

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details)

    Winter Session: Opposition to turn up heat on PM Modi, seeks apology to the nation over farm laws

    Winter Session: Opposition to turn up heat on PM Modi, seeks apology to the nation over farm laws

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs HFC, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs SCEB, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

    Video Icon