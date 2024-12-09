INDIA bloc to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

The INDIA bloc, comprising opposition parties the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Samajwadi Party (SP), is set to move a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging "partisan functioning". The opposition MPs have repeatedly accused Dhankhar of favouring the ruling party and intervening contentious speeches. This motion will be moved under Article 67(B) of the Constitution. Although the opposition is outnumbered by the coalition of ruling parties, the motion is seen as a symbolic representation of concerns against the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Also Read: PM Modi to respond to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 14

The decision comes after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday due to uproar over the BJP's accusations of collusion with billionaire George Soros against top Congress leaders. Dhankhar cautioned that the "functioning of the deep state affects us more perniciously than the Covid disease."

In an attempt to restore order, Dhankhar revealed that a meeting was held between the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. The leaders agreed to meet again on December 10.

“The purpose of that meeting was to ensure that the House runs smoothly. Both sides had a frank discussion and they signalled two things. One, that integrity, and sovereignty of the nation are sacred for us. We cannot allow any forces within the country or outside to sacrilege our unity, our integrity and our sovereignty," Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar appealed to all members to prioritize the nation's integrity and sovereignty, emphasizing the need for a united challenge against forces that threaten the country's unity.

Also Read: Amid strain ties with Bangladesh, foreign secretary Vikram Misri conveys concerns over attacks on Hindus

Latest Videos