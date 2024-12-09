INDIA bloc to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

The INDIA bloc, comprising opposition parties, plans to move a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging "partisan functioning" and favouring the ruling party.

INDIA bloc to move no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 5:28 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

The INDIA bloc, comprising opposition parties the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Samajwadi Party (SP), is set to move a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging "partisan functioning". The opposition MPs have repeatedly accused Dhankhar of favouring the ruling party and intervening contentious speeches. This motion will be moved under Article 67(B) of the Constitution. Although the opposition is outnumbered by the coalition of ruling parties, the motion is seen as a symbolic representation of concerns against the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Also Read: PM Modi to respond to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 14

The decision comes after the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday due to uproar over the BJP's accusations of collusion with billionaire George Soros against top Congress leaders. Dhankhar cautioned that the "functioning of the deep state affects us more perniciously than the Covid disease."

In an attempt to restore order, Dhankhar revealed that a meeting was held between the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. The leaders agreed to meet again on December 10.

“The purpose of that meeting was to ensure that the House runs smoothly. Both sides had a frank discussion and they signalled two things. One, that integrity, and sovereignty of the nation are sacred for us. We cannot allow any forces within the country or outside to sacrilege our unity, our integrity and our sovereignty," Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar appealed to all members to prioritize the nation's integrity and sovereignty, emphasizing the need for a united challenge against forces that threaten the country's unity.

Also Read: Amid strain ties with Bangladesh, foreign secretary Vikram Misri conveys concerns over attacks on Hindus

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra takes over as RBI Governor; all you need to know AJR

Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra takes over as RBI Governor; all you need to know

BREAKING: PM Modi to respond to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 14 shk

PM Modi to respond to debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha on December 14: Report

Amid strain ties with Bangladesh, foreign secretary Vikram Misri conveys India's concerns over attacks on Hindus AJR

Amid strain ties with Bangladesh, foreign secretary Vikram Misri conveys concerns over attacks on Hindus

Nursing student Chaitanya remains in critical condition following suicide attempt in Kerala's Kanhangad dmn

Nursing student Chaithanya remains in critical condition following suicide attempt in Kerala's Kanhangad

Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees vkp

Netra Kumbh: Free eye exams and surgeries for Mahakumbh devotees

Recent Stories

Amazing health benefits of eating Blueberries vkp

Amazing health benefits of eating Blueberries

5 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bullish About On Stocktwits At Start Of New Trading Week

5 Stocks Retailers Are Most Bullish About On Stocktwits At Start Of New Trading Week

Robinhood Grabs Attention After Barclays Upgrades Stock, Raises Price Target To $49: Retail Sentiment Fails To Align

Robinhood Grabs Attention After Barclays Upgrades Stock, Raises Price Target To $49: Retail Sentiment Fails To Align

Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Stocks Surge Pre-Market After China Pledges Fresh Stimulus Amid Trump’s Return: Retail Divided

Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Stocks Surge Pre-Market After China Pledges Fresh Stimulus Amid Trump’s Return: Retail Divided

2025 investment guide: Top 10 stocks for potential gains dmn

2025 investment guide: Top 10 stocks for potential gains

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon